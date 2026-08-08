Transfer Linebacker Could Make a Name for Himself With Iowa State Cyclones

With fall camp underway for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team will be gearing up for the start of the season next month. However, with all of the new faces, it will be interesting to see what the team's roles will look like.

As the Cyclones get set for the 2026 campaign, this will be a completely different-looking roster and coaching staff from last year. After the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa State quickly pivoted and brought in Jimmy Rogers.

It was not a great situation that Rogers inherited with the Cyclones, and the pressure was on right away to rebuild the roster. Considering the circumstances, Iowa State was able to bring in a lot of depth at multiple positions.

There is going to be no shortage of position battles for Iowa State in the coming weeks, and Rogers and the coaching staff are going to have their work cut out for themselves.

However, with all of the new talent, there are going to be players hungry to prove what they can do. One of those players is a talented linebacker coming from a lower division.

Tristan Exline Could Surprise Some People

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for the Cyclones, this is a team that is going to try and have a strong defensive identity and move the ball on the ground offensively. Mucking up games against opponents that will have more talent than them and playing close matchups in the fourth quarter could be key for helping Iowa State pull off an upset or two.

On the defensive side of the ball, the linebacker corps is shaping up to be a solid unit for the team. Washington State Cougars transfer Sullivan Schlimgen had a really strong freshman season, and he figures to be a special talent at the position this coming year.

However, another player who is going to be worth keeping an eye on is Exline. The Division II transfer is going to be playing his final season with the Cyclones and making a massive jump to a Power Four school from a lower division.

Rogers and the coaching staff weren’t shy about bringing in some elite talent from lower divisions, and he should have a chance to play despite the starters likely being set for Iowa State at the position.

Exline was a tackling machine the last two years, totaling 247 tackles in 26 games the last two years. That will hopefully be able to transfer over to a higher level, and the young linebacker can make a name for himself with the Cyclones.