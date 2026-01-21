Unsurprising Choice Predicted to be Starting Quarterback for Iowa State Cyclones

With the transfer portal coming to a close soon for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team has been putting some of the finishing touches on rebuilding the roster.

It has undoubtedly been a busy time for new head coach Jimmy Rogers over the last couple of weeks. Following his coming in to replace Matt Campbell, he had to get right to work on trying to convince players to stay with the program while also knowing most would be entering the portal.

After just one season with the Washington State Cougars, he came over to Iowa State and, for the second straight year, has built a team mostly through the portal. Even though the Cyclones didn’t add many elite transfers, they have been a strong roster with a lot of depth.

As shown recently by the Indiana Hoosiers, a program doesn’t need to have five-star talent all around to win a National Championship. Furthermore, like the Hoosiers who hit on the addition of Fernando Mendoza, the Cyclones will be hoping to do the same with their new quarterback.

ESPN contributors recently predicted every starting quarterback for Power Four schools in 2026. For the Cyclones, it was transfer Jaylen Raynor, who is predicted to be under center for Iowa State in 2026.

Raynor Clear Leader

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Following the loss of both Rocco Becht and Alex Manske to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the team has had to completely revamp their quarterback room. The most significant addition for the team in the portal was the talented three-year starter from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Cyclones have gotten a good look at Raynor the last two years, with the teams squaring off in a home-and-home series. The talented dual-threat quarterback will now be coming to Iowa State, looking to lead them, and his being predicted to be the starter should come as no surprise.

While the Red Wolves might not have been a Power Four school, they have played some good competition, and Raynor is an appealing talent. Every year, as a starter, he has improved as a passer, and he will be looking to have that all come together and have a really great year with the Cyclones.

Since this is a completely different-looking roster, Raynor and the weapons around him will undoubtedly have some growing pains during practice. However, he has the ability to be an impact player from the program and was a solid addition by Rogers this winter.

