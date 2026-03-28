What We Learned From Iowa State Basketball's Loss to Tennessee in Sweet 16

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a great season, as well as an early run in March. They reached the Sweet Sixteen after beating both the Tennessee State Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats. Even with their star, Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State’s depth was able to step up, keeping the Cyclones afloat. But unfortunately, their run didn’t last long enough, and their season ended in the second weekend, when Iowa State fell to the Tennessee Volunteers.

All game, Iowa State couldn’t rebound the basketball and could get the offense to run fluidly. A rough first half gave Tennessee momentum, and they completely ran with it, ending the Cyclones’ season in ugly fashion.

Here’s what we learned from Iowa State’s final game of the 2025-26 season.

Iowa State Continues to Underperform in March

While they did have a positive first two rounds, it was still an underperforming March for Iowa State. It’s now four years in a row that the Cyclones have lost to teams seeded higher than them, and now it seems as if there is a curse in March. Whatever the issue is about winning games late in the tournament need to be fixed soon, or this Iowa State program has reached their ceiling.

Offensive Rebounds Killed the Cyclones

Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Going into the game, it was a clear focus for Iowa State to get rebounds. Tennessee, being a top offensive rebounding team in the country, had a clear goal to achieve extra possessions. And they sure did against the Cyclones. Without Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State had to rely on Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta to get offensive rebounds. Unfortunately, they struggled to, which allowed Tennessee to flourish offensively. The reality is, it doesn’t matter how good of a defense you are if it doesn’t end in a rebound. Iowa State learned the hard way, and the Volunteers made them pay.

Nate Heise Has Been Unbelievable for Iowa State

Heise has been one of Iowa State’s most crucial players, despite being a seventh man in the rotation off the bench. He has stepped up in big moments, and without Jefferson has taken an even bigger leap. The senior rebounded the ball better, became more of a playmaker, and was a better overall scorer, especially when attacking the rim. While the season ended a bit early for Heise to showcase everything he had to offer, he certainly left his two year Iowa State career on a positive note.