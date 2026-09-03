Why Jalen Raynor Could Have Huge Debut for Iowa State Football

With the start of the college football season here for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team will be seeking to get off to a strong start against Southeast Missouri. In order to do so, they will be relying on a key player to perform.

Following one of the craziest offseasons in the history of the program, it is a completely new era for the Cyclones. Matt Campbell's decision to leave for the Penn State Nittany Lions created a mass exodus of players from the program.

Even though Iowa State seemingly had Jimmy Rogers waiting in the wings and hired him shortly after, it still didn’t stop the program from losing a majority of their talent. While a few players did decide to come back, this is not going to be nearly as talented a team as it was last year.

Needing to rebuild the roster, Rogers and the coaching staff worked extremely hard in the transfer portal in order to do so. While the Cyclones didn’t make too many major splashes, they will be hoping that the depth of talent they added will be enough.

Of the portal additions, easily one of the most important is the man they brought in to replace Rocco Becht. Jaylen Raynor comes in with high expectations, and Week 1 will be important for him to get off to a good start.

Raynor Poised For Big Debut

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Due to the Cyclones being a heavy favorite in their opener and the new era starting, it is very important that Iowa State gets off to a strong start. As leader and one of the most experienced members of the team, the team will be leaning on their veteran quarterback to set the tone.

Raynor is coming over after being a starter with the Arkansas State Red Wolves for the last three seasons. With some good talent around him on offense, he will be put in a position to succeed against Southeast Missouri.

The talented quarterback brings a very unique skill set as an improved passer and a really strong runner. While against Southeast Missouri, he shouldn’t be asked to do a ton on the ground, he will be able to extend plays if needed.

Overall, with some big shoes to fill in Ames at the quarterback position, it will be important for Raynor to get off to a good start and set the tone. If he struggles, there would be reason to be concerned about the outlook for the team.