Why Jaylen Raynor Can Put Together Best Game Yet Against BYU

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a big Week 6 matchup on Friday night against the BYU Cougars. Following an impressive shootout victory, an upset will be on the mind of the Cyclones in this one.

Entering their Friday night showdown, Iowa State has to be feeling really good about the campaign so far. The Cyclones have played some good teams tough, and they are establishing their identity under Jimmy Rogers.

So far, with some players exceeding expectations, they have been able to have a 3-2 record through five games. Being at the three-win mark right now is important in the big picture.

Making a bowl game after losing a ton of talent in the transfer portal would be a great accomplishment, and it is a very realistic goal for the team. While they are understandably going to be an underdog against the Cougars, they will be hoping to pull off the upset.

One player who will be looking to put together his best game as a member of the Cyclones is quarterback Jaylen Raynor. After a solid performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers, he will be seeking to build on it.

Raynor Positioned to Build on Strong Game

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) celebrates a Cyclones TD against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might not have been the smoothest of starts at Iowa State for Raynor, the talented senior was able to have arguably his best game against the Mountaineers. In the win, he went 19-for-27 passing the football for 264 passing yards, including a touchdown pass. Even though he did throw an interception, it was the best completion percentage that he has had this year.

With the game against the Mountaineers being his fifth as the starter, there is reason to believe that he is getting comfortable with his new offense and all of the new wide receivers he is playing with as well.

It can certainly take time to gel, and that could have been a bit of an issue for Raynor and the offense.

For Raynor and the offense, Week 6 is going to be a challenging one. The Cougars have a strong defense and are a Top 10 team in the country. However, as shown against West Virginia, this offense is better than expected. While Aiden Flora has become a star quickly for the program, Raynor might be getting ready for his best game yet.

If the Cyclones are going to be able to pull off the upset, it is going to be a total team effort, and that includes Raynor.