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Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Football Has Found a New Identity

The Iowa State Cyclones have found a new identity through the first five weeks of the season and has helped them have a strong start to the campaign.
Nick Ziegler|
Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball for a touchdown as West Virginia defensive back Chams Diagnu (7) pursues during the third quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball for a touchdown as West Virginia defensive back Chams Diagnu (7) pursues during the third quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Iowa State Cyclones

As the Iowa State Cyclones get set for a big game against the BYU Cougars on Friday night, the team might have found a new identity in their recent win. 

In Week 5, the Cyclones were able to get their biggest win of the young season and altered their outlook for the year. The game against the West Virginia Mountaineers was one of the biggest of the year, and this was a matchup that the team needed to get at home. 

If Iowa State were to have lost this game, things could have spiraled a bit. The matchup against the Cougars on Friday is not going to be an easy game, and the team will be hoping to play spoiler. 

Even though the Cougars are ranked eighth in the country, they did suffer a little bit of a scare last week against the TCU Horned Frogs. They were able to come away with the win, but it wasn’t as easy as expected. 

For the Cyclones, they will be hoping to have another strong game, and if they move the ball as they did against the Mountaineers, they can play with any team in the Big 12. 

Coming into the year, it was hard to predict what the identity for the team was going to be with all of the new faces. However, after the win against West Virginia, it is pretty clear. 

Iowa State Has New Identity

Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora
Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) breaks through the West Virginia Mountaineers defense for a touchdown during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through five games, it is clear that the identity of the Cyclones is running the football with their talented running back, Aiden Flora. The sophomore has quickly emerged as one of the best running backs in the conference, and he is certainly the focal point of the offense. 

In the win against the Mountaineers, he totaled five touchdowns, with three coming on the ground and two through the air. While throwing one touchdown pass was a surprise, seeing Flora throw two was truly shocking. 

Going from being a special teams guy last year to now the clear-cut starting running back for the Cyclones, the development has been pretty outstanding

Going forward, it is clear that as long as he is on the field, he is going to be the identity of Iowa State on offense. Flora is on pace for a 1,000-yard season and has really found his groove as a player. 

While it won’t be easy, leaning on the ground game and keeping this game close against BYU is certainly possible. If Flora has another big game, anything can happen. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

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