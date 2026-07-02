Joshua Jefferson Reveals Plans Nets Have for Him in NBA

Iowa State Cyclones star Joshua Jefferson snapped a five-year drought for the program by being selected No. 28 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Before Jefferson, the last time a Cyclones player was drafted was in 2020, when the Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton No. 12 overall. It was a special moment for the Iowa State star, who attended the draft despite not being invited into the green room.

He was confident he would get selected in the first round, and that confidence was rewarded. The Minnesota Timberwolves picked him, but the No. 28 selection was part of a previously completed trade and ended up with the Brooklyn Nets.

Given the current state of their franchise, it is far from an ideal landing spot for Jefferson. His jack-of-all-trades skill set could get lost in the shuffle there, but the team does have clear-cut plans for their newest draft pick.

Nets have major plans for Joshua Jefferson

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson after he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking to local media, Jefferson shared some of what was discussed when he met with the Nets during the pre-draft process a few days before his name was called.

“When they brought me in on Monday, it was kind of just with the norm, tell us about yourself. Tell us about your game. What do you think you get better at? What do you think of your strengths? And then there was a point where I was like, ‘I think my volume of the ball being in my hands would go down, as rookies don’t kind of walk into that role. And then the GM was kind of like, ‘Well, I think that’s where your value is, is having the ball in your hands and processing,’” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

Jefferson showcased incredible skills during his senior year with the Cyclones when the ball was in his hands. He averaged a career-high 4.8 assists per game, operating as an offensive hub for head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

The high basketball IQ and processing ability that he possesses were on full display consistently. He can see things on the court that not all players can, making elite reads with his passing ability not normally seen out of frontcourt players.

Brooklyn’s brain trust recognizes this and is willing to see how he can handle it at the next level. Based on what Jefferson shared, he is going to have the ball in his hands plenty as a rookie.

“I think I’ll have the opportunity to still showcase my skillset in that way. They’re really high on me and think I’m a great fit within their team.” I think that’s why they traded up to pick me. I have a lot of gratefulness for them believing in me so much,” he added.

Jefferson is certainly going to have to earn his minutes and chances with the Nets. As part of the trade he was part of, Brooklyn also acquired Julius Randle. He will be the starting power forward, with Michael Porter Jr. alongside him.

The Nets have also used multiple first-round picks in recent years, including the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft with Mikel Brown Jr., on ball-handlers and guards. Breaking into that forward rotation will be easier said than done, but Jefferson has the talent to do it.