2 Iowa State Basketball Commits See Rankings Improve

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has been on fire on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, putting together one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the country.

T.J. Otzelberger has three players who have committed to the program in the Class of 2027. First, it was Josiah Harrington, who committed in September 2024 and has not wavered. Next, it was Donovan Davis, who committed on May 6, and then Jack Kohnen, who committed on June 13.

Those are three high-upside players who are all four-star recruits ranked inside the top 100 in the Class of 2027. Recently, 247Sports updated its player rankings, and all three Iowa State commits saw their rankings change.

Davis is no longer the highest-ranked player in the Cyclones class. He was previously ranked No. 44 but slipped slightly to No. 47. Securing his commitment was an impressive feat because the lead recruiter, JR Blount, accepted the head coaching position with the San Diego Toreros in the middle of it.

Iowa State commits see rankings change

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) shoots the ball against Milwaukee Academy of Science during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 57-54. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alas, that didn’t stop Otzelberger from sealing the deal. He was involved in the recruitment along with Nate Schmidt and Thomas Pollard. New assistant coaches Tim Buckley and Allan Hanson helped get things over the finish line as well.

The highest-ranked recruit in this class for the Cyclones is now Harrington. He was No. 48 previously and has moved up to No. 43. The in-state recruit has been performing at a high level for Brad Beal Elite in the Nike EYBL this year.

A product of North Scott, he is making a great impression with his defensive impact in the Nike EYBL. When playing with his high school team, he showcases incredible offensive ability, capable of scoring at all three levels.

Jack Kohnen sees biggest jump in rankings

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) dunks during the WIAA D2 sectional semifinal game against Port Washington at Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, March 12, 2026. Slinger won the game, 62-33. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last but not least is Kohnen, who experienced the biggest jump in the rankings. He was ranked No. 81 previously but jumped all the way to No. 64 in the latest update. An elite shooter, Kohnen has an advanced offensive game.

He is an excellent spot-up shooter but has some great shotmaking ability in his game off the dribble as well. His playmaking is what makes his game so intriguing on that end of the floor because he operates as the point guard on his high school team at Slinger.

With a game developed well beyond his years, Kohnen has some real upside as an offensive hub. He has the size to see over defenses and advanced reads that make him very difficult to gameplan against.