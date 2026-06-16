Josiah Harrington Making Great Impression at First Scholastic Live Period

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball Class of 2027 is shaping up to be one of the very best in the country.

They recently secured a commitment from a third recruit, Jack Kohnen. He joins Donovan Davis, who committed earlier this year, and Josiah Harrington, who has been committed to Iowa State since Sept. 2024.

That trio is the future foundation of the program, who all look like they are going to be great fits in T.J. Otzelberger’s system. Harrington, especially, provides a lot of intrigue and is someone worth keeping an eye on this summer.

After missing the AAU season in 2025 because of injury, he is looking to make up for lost time. He has been a standout performer during the Nike EYBL and continued his strong play during the first scholastic live period of June.

Josiah Harrington continuing strong summer

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; The mascot for the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In these events, some of the top players in the Class of 2027 were competing with their high school teams, showcasing their talents in front of hundreds of coaches. A lot of talented players partook, but Harrington was one who Eric Bossi of ScoutHoops took notice of.

“Ranked No. 48 nationally, Harrington was rock solid for Eldridge (Iowa) North Scott. A versatile 6-foot-6 wing who can play inside and out, Harrington is starting to fill out and plays with a quiet confidence that carries him in any situation on the floor,” Bossi wrote.

That versatile skill set is something the Cyclones have been intrigued by for a while now. Being committed to Iowa State for as long as he has been, Harrington has an edge over some of his peers.

He isn’t worried about stuffing the stat sheet and putting up big numbers in front of coaches while hoping to secure an offer. Instead, he can focus on parts of his game that need improving, with his development being a No. 1 priority this summer.

Harrington has certainly been working hard, drawing some more praise from Bossi for his two-way play.

“He'll step out and make some shots, can score on the interior and is a switchable defender who still has plenty of room to expand his game. The vision from Iowa State in taking him early is pretty easy to see,” he added.

In consistent contact with the coaching staff, Harrington has specific parts of his game he has been looking to improve.

Becoming a three-level scorer is the ultimate goal, and to help achieve that, he has been working tirelessly on his ball handling.

The more comfortable he gets with the ball in his hands, the more impactful he can be on the court. It would also improve his odds of being in the rotation and contributing as a freshman once he is on campus in Ames.