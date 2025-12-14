2 More Former Iowa State Cyclones Recruits Heading to Penn State With Matt Campbell

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that there would be a lot of overturn on their roster when it was announced that Matt Campbell was taking the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers.

What was a great recruiting class, including 22 players, has fallen apart in recent days. Announcements have been made that players are being released from their signing and are hitting the market again.

It was expected that many players would follow Campbell to Penn State, especially if the position coach they had built relationships with was heading to Happy Valley as well. The first such move came courtesy of safety Bryson Williams, who announced he was heading to the Nittany Lions.

On Sunday, two more recruits who backed out of their commitments with Iowa State are heading to Penn State. Specialist Lucas Tenbrock, the No. 1-ranked punter in the Class of 2026 according to Chris Sailer, is joining the Nittany Lions recruiting class. The news was broken by Sean Fitz of Penn State On3.

Penn State adds Lucas Tenbrock, Kase Evans to recruiting class

Penn State nabs the No. 1 punter in the country per @Chris_Sailer Kicking. https://t.co/by067kBf6G — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) December 14, 2025

The St. Charles North product hadn’t received any other offers outside of the Cyclones. Now, he is heading to Happy Valley.

Also making a commitment to Penn State is quarterback Kase Evans. A three-star recruit, he made his announcement on X.

Campbell was able to land a commitment from Evans with Iowa State after he reopened his recruitment following the firing of Mike Gundy by the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cyclones moved swiftly to secure the talented signal caller, who wanted to remain with Campbell moving forward.

The Lexington, Texas, product has had a windy road when it comes to his recruitment, but is thrilled to be able to follow Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser to the Nittany Lions.

A multi-sport athlete, Evans also participated in track and field in high school. He has an incredible pedigree, with his father playing quarterback for the University of Houston and his grandfather playing defensive end with the Texas A&M Aggies in the 1960s. His sister currently plays softball at Houston Christian at the D1 level.

That now makes it 11 recruits who decommitted from Iowa State and three who have changed commitments to Penn State. A member of the Class of 2027, offensive lineman Will Slagle, has received an offer from the Nittany Lions as well.

It would not be a surprise to see more former Cyclones recruits take the same path. Rogers and his staff knew this was coming and are hopeful they will be able to retain some talent, while potentially bringing in former Cougars recruits as well.

