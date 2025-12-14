First Former Iowa State Cyclones Recruit Following Matt Campbell to Penn State

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they were in for seismic changes when Matt Campbell decided to accept the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions less than two days after Signing Day.

A 22-player class that was on the verge of being the best in his tenure with the program, ranked in the top 50 nationally. However, since the coaching change has been announced, the group has slowly diminished.

Campbell’s replacement, Jimmy Rogers, is going to have his hands full retaining players on the roster in 2025 and the recruiting Class of 2026. Thus far, he hasn’t had any luck when it comes to the high school recruits.

The Class of 2026 is down to 11 players, and the first player has revealed that he is following Campbell to the Nittany Lions.

Bryson Williams commits to Penn State

Nov 17, 2012; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Safety Bryson Williams has announced on X that he is committing to Penn State. A three-star recruit, he drew interest immediately after being released from his signing.

402 ✈️ 814

All Glory to God

#committed pic.twitter.com/zI3MzozL0K — Bryson Williams (@bwilliams_2828) December 13, 2025

Along with the Nittany Lions, the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC were pursuing Williams. However, when he discussed the decision to head to Happy Valley, it became apparent that the Commodores didn’t really have a chance.

The talented safety revealed that Penn State is a place he had always dreamed of playing at since he was a little kid.

“Penn State has always been a school I’ve wanted to go to ever since I was a little kid. So when the opportunity presented itself, there was no way I could turn that down. It’s one of those top three dream schools for me,” Williams said, via Blue White Illustrated.

Future Penn State safety Bryson Williams details why he wanted to follow Matt Campbell to Happy Valley and much more following his commitment.



Williams: https://t.co/mX1jD1yHYn pic.twitter.com/Se86P41h9b — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) December 13, 2025

While he is the first player who was formerly committed to the Cyclones to head to the Nittany Lions, he almost assuredly won’t be the last. Recruits who connected with Campbell and his staff will want to follow him, should the opportunity present itself.

Penn State has already made a move to bring some of Iowa State’s other commits. Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle has received an offer from Campbell with his new school.

Defensive lineman Daniel Howard, who is a member of the Class of 2026, is still committed to Iowa State. But, he is playing the waiting game and is interested in following Campbell to the Nittany Lions.

These developments will be worth keeping an eye on. Eventually, Rogers is going to have to restock the roster, and he could look to bring Washington State players along with him, just as Campbell is currently doing.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: