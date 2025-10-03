Brother of Iowa State Cyclones Tight End Had Incredible Recruiting Visit to Ames
The Iowa State Cyclones hosted several recruits for a visit this past weekend at Jack Trice Stadium for their matchup against the Arizona Wildcats. It was a successful visit, from a game standpoint, with the Cyclones coming away with a 39-14 victory.
Recruits to see a dominant performance from an Iowa State team that is now ranked No. 14 in the country. That is a great selling point in itself for three-star linebacker Case Alexander, one of several high schoolers who visited campus.
But the Cyclones have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to recruiting Alexander that no one else possesses. His older brother, tight end Cooper Alexander, is already part of the Iowa State program.
Case Alexander enjoyed his visit to Iowa State
"It's always awesome getting up to Ames to see my brother and getting to go on a visit as well. I really enjoyed my time with Coach Kratch, Coach Mouser, and Coach Hoodjer. They are all great people, and I love catching up with them,” the Class of 2027 linebacker said, via Tom Loy of 247Sports.
A product of Washington High School in Oklahoma, Alexander is one of the more coveted players at his position. He is No. 25 amongst linebackers and is the No. 9 player in the state, per 247Sports.
His visit coincided with a perfect display on the defensive side of the ball to convince him that the Cyclones are the perfect spot for him. They held an explosive Arizona offense led by quarterback Noah Fifita to only 14 points, creating pressure all game and playing a clean brand of football.
"They definitely dominated the game. They played well in all three phases,” Alexander added.
Competition for his commitment is going to be fierce. He has already received 10 offers and counting. Multiple Big 12 rivals in the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Utah Utes, TCU Horned Frogs, Kansas State Wildcats and Arizona Sun Devils are amongst the programs that have offered him, along with Iowa State.
A multi-sport athlete, Alexander is also a standout on the hardwood as a basketball player and participates in track and field. As a sophomore, he participated in the 100, and as a freshman was part of the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
He is the only member of his family who has chosen the defensive side of the ball as well. Along with his brother, his father, Stephen Alexander, was a star right end. He played for Oklahoma before being selected in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft, playing 10 seasons in the pros.