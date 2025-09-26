Recent Decommit from Oklahoma State Cowboys Set to Visit Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones will be preparing for a big game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, in a matchup that will have a lot of repercussions for the Big 12 standings. With both teams being undefeated, this should be an exciting game.
It has been a strong start to the season for the Cyclones, who are 4-0 and hopeful to keep that going. Iowa State has done a nice job of trying to sustain their success from last year and become a power in the conference. Their number one goal this year will be to win the Big 12, and that comes with a trip to the College Football Playoff.
As the team tries to build sustained success on the football field, having strong recruiting classes will be important. Recently, the shocking firing of head coach Mike Gundy by the Oklahoma State Cowboys sent shockwaves through the Big 12.
Gundy has been regarded as one of the top coaches in the conference for a long time and now the Cowboys will be going through some significant changes. Furthermore, with the head coach being fired, it has also sent some of his commits back to the open market.
Oklahoma State Decommit to Visit Iowa State
The recruiting grind rarely stops, and the Cyclones have wasted no time inviting quarterback Kase Evans to the program. The talented quarterback who committed to the Cowboys in June is one of many players who is now seeking other options.
Evans has been regarded as a three-star prospect who has flashed some potential to be a good quarterback at the next level. With Rocco Becht being a junior, adding some depth to the position for the future is wise, and the young quarterback could be the answer.
According to Rivals, Evans is ranked as the 65th quarterback in the class, making him a solid potential target for the Cyclones. Evans is off to a strong start in his senior season with 11 touchdown passes in four games.
The young quarterback will be getting to see a great atmosphere on Saturday night against the Wildcats. This game will be featuring a ‘white out’ under the lights and it should be rocking in Iowa State.
Head coach Matt Campbell has been able to build a great program in the last couple of years for the Cyclones. The success in recent campaigns is shown by a recruit who is decommitting from a school wanting to now visit Iowa State.