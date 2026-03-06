Class of 2027 Quarterback Receives First Power Four Offer from Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones know that they are running behind when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Because of the head coaching change they underwent in December, replacing Matt Campbell with Jimmy Rogers, a lot of focus was on the roster for 2026. With more than 50 players in the transfer portal and only six holders in the Class of 2026, it was necessary.

Now that things are set in that regard, focus has turned to laying the future foundation in Ames. Arguably, the most important thing is having a long-term answer at quarterback, which Rogers and his staff are on the hunt for.

Could the answer end up being Andre Phillip II? Rogers recently called the Klein Oak High School product to let him know that Iowa State was offering him a scholarship, becoming the first Power Four program to do so.

Iowa State makes offer to Andre Phillip II

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was overly excited," Phillip said of the phone call, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "First thing, I obviously told my parents first, and they didn't believe me. I just got done eating, and I was going to hang up because I didn't have the phone number. But I decided to answer it, I thought it was a coach. And I was really excited."

Likely a big part of the reason that Phillip hasn’t received a ton of Power Four interest to this point is that he was limited to only three appearances during his junior season because of transfer rules in place in Texas.

He sure made a positive impression during that short period of time. As Busse shared, the dual-threat quarterback recorded more than 1,000 total yards with 12 total touchdowns. He completed 70% of his passes, showing an ability to beat a defense at every level with all different kinds of throws.

"I'm just waiting for the opportunity to get back on the field and play my first snap again," Phillip said. "I'm ready to start throwing touchdowns anywhere, and I'm just ready."

Iowa State became the first Power Conference offer for Texas QB Andre Phillip II in late February. The phone call will be a moment Phillips remembers forever:https://t.co/AdwXGZPfjc — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) March 5, 2026

A standout performer on the gridiron, Phillip also excels as a sprinter. He has recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds and a 100-meter dash time of approximately 10.5 seconds. That athleticism has translated to the football field, where seven of his 12 touchdowns came via rushing.

His performance really stood out on film. Rogers appreciated the fluidity in his motion, which allowed for an easy release. He has an array of passes he is capable of making to beat any kind of defense.

The Cyclones are hoping they can get him in for a visit sometime in the spring to continue building a good rapport with the talented dual-threat quarterback.