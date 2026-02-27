Class of 2027 Wide Receiver Expressed Supreme Confidence in Iowa State Staff

The Iowa State Cyclones are looking to make up for lost time when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Because their coaching change occurred in early December, they are behind the eight-ball when it comes to laying the foundation for their future. A lot of time and resources were spent on ensuring the 2026 roster was in as good a shape as possible.

That has left head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff working overtime. One of the players who they were late to the party with, but have to feel good about their current standing, is wide receiver Jaylon Lane.

A product of C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas, he has built a great relationship with current Cyclones wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman. The two first connected when Sherman was working with the Houston Cougars, and they haven’t lost touch.

Iowa State coaches have built great relationship with Braylon Lane

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, the entire coaching staff for Iowa State is aware of Lane and has been doing their part to improve the team’s odds of securing a commitment from him.

“Coach Sherman has told everybody about me on campus and the coaching staff. When they watched my film, they started hitting me up and said they would love having me and got everything set up for an official visit,” the C.E. King product said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report.

That visit is set for the weekend of June 12-14. Iowa State will have to sweat things out until then because he will be making visits to other schools before that date.

However, it would seem that the Cyclones could have a leg up on the competition. Part of the job of a college coaching staff is to prepare their players to the best of their abilities, helping them develop to potentially play at the next level.

Lane is convinced that Iowa State’s staff will help him do that under Sherman and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. His previous experience on staff with the Detroit Lions in the NFL is a major selling point.

“They’ve got Amon-Ra (St. Brown) and (Jameson Williams) over there. Coach Roehl is taking some of their plays with him over to Iowa State. I know how they’re going to use me, and I know they’re going to get me to my full potential.”

While a decision on his commitment has yet to come, the Cyclones certainly seem to be a frontrunner. Rivals believes they are strong favorites to land Lane, giving them a 74.9% chance on their predictor. The next closest team is Houston with 2.1%.

As a junior, Lane caught 24 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns while helping lead his team to the Class 6A Division II state championship.