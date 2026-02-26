Derrick Sherman Has Stayed Connected With Class of 2027 Receiver at Iowa State

There were many great hires by Iowa State Cyclones head football coach Jimmy Rogers for his first staff.

One of the most intriguing is wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman. He was hired away from their Big 12 rivals, the Houston Cougars, and is a highly regarded positional coach with a bright future on the sidelines.

He has been leading the charge in some of the recruitment for players in the Class of 2027. One player in particular has Iowa State on their radar now in large part because of him: Braylon Lane.

A product of C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas, a relationship was formed between the two when Sherman was with the Cougars. The two have remained in contact and he is looking to secure a commitment still, but with the Cyclones.

Derrick Sherman leading charge recruiting Braylon Lane

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“When he was at U of H, we always had a connection there,” Lane said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report. “I went to a couple camps there, some visits for game days, and we always had a good connection. So, when he went to Iowa State, that connection was always there.”

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, there is a lot of interest being drummed up around Lane. A three-star prospect, he has already received 17 total offers. 11 of them are from Power Four programs, including seven from the Big 12: Iowa State, Houston, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arizona State Sun Devils, TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks.

Given how much interest is being shown in the C.E. King product, it comes as little surprise that the Cyclones are going to have to wait their turn to host him for an official visit. He won’t be in Ames until June 12-14.

Hopefully, none of the other programs are able to convince Lane to accept a scholarship offer before he takes a visit to Iowa State. Rivals believes that will be the case, giving the Cyclones a 74.9% chance of being where he commits to; the next closest is the Cougars with 2.1%.

The coaches would love to work with him at Iowa State, speaking very highly of what he brings to the table.

“They love the way I can move like a little person, but with a big frame, and say that’s pretty impressive,” Lane said. “That I can turn a play into anything. When the ball is in my hands, something good is about to happen.”

As a junior, Lane caught 24 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns, helping his team make a run to the Class 6A Division II state championship game.