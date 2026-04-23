Gavin Ericson-Staton Shares What He Loved About Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones football coaching staff has been very active in recent weeks on the recruiting trail.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers knew that his program would be behind the eight-ball a little bit because of the late jump they were getting on with high school recruiting. Because of the timeline of when he was hired, extra attention had to be given to the 2026 roster.

Now that things are squared away in that regard, it has been full steam ahead on the recruiting trail. The Cyclones have secured commitments from several players, including offensive lineman Gavin Ericson-Staton.

A recent visit to Ames led the Montini Catholic product to be the fourth player to commit to Rogers in the Class of 2027. While speaking to Cyclone Report (subscription required), he revealed what sold him on Iowa State being the right place for him.

Gavin Ericson-Staton reveals what he loved about Iowa State

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We got there around 2:00 on Friday and went into meetings, I talked to the coaches a little bit, and then just hung out with them,” said the three-star recruit. “That’s what helped me make up my mind. I already had a good relationship with them, and they just solidified that even more. I love the way they talk and I love their attitude. I just loved everything about it.”

There was extensive interest in Ericson-Staton, who received 13 other offers. Two of them came from Power Conference programs in the Missouri Tigers and the Cyclones’ Big 12 rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats.

Rogers and offensive line coach Jake Thornton had to find a way to differentiate themselves from the rest of the schools, making a push for the talented offensive lineman, and they successfully did that.

The Cyclones made Ericson-Staton a priority from the moment they made him a scholarship offer, and that certainly helped seal the deal. He was in constant contact with the coaches throughout the process as well.

Iowa State coaches set tone for Ericson-Staton commitment

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I talked to at least one of the coaches, if not multiple, every single day in between my two visits,” said the high school junior. “Even before that first visit, I felt it. Coach (Jake) Thornton would call me and say he was so excited to get me out here.”

That kind of persistence is certainly appreciated and helped give Iowa State the edge it needed to secure a commitment from the Chicagoland product.

Ericson-Staton is one of three offensive linemen that Rogers has already secured a commitment from in the Class of 2027, along with Koen Hinzman and Will Slagle. The head coach said reinforcing the trenches was a priority, and he is sticking to that.