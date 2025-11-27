How Jeremy Lewis Commitment Impacts Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2026
The Iowa State Cyclones football recruiting Class of 2026 suffered a blow on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Jocques Felix, who visited Ames during the team’s game last weekend against the Kansas Jayhawks, announced that he was decommitting from the program.
In need of help along the defensive line, especially with their best pass rusher, Tamatoa McDonough, departing the program after the 2025 season, not having Felix as a building block is a disappointment.
However, there are some young players that head coach Matt Campbell is excited about. Ikenna Ezeogu is also someone the program is anticipating having in the fold in 2026.
Iowa State adds JUCO transfer Jeremy Lewis
The Felix void is also going to be filled by another recruit: Jeremy Lewis. A JUCO product from Iowa Western announced that he committed to the Cyclones earlier this week.
That could certainly be what played a part in Felix reopening his own recruitment. Given the experience that Lewis brings to the table with collegiate playing time already under his belt, other players are going to be pushed down the depth chart.
Iowa State presents the JUCO product with an opportunity no one else was offering: a chance to play for a Power Conference program. He was not lacking in suitors, with 18 schools, including the Cyclones, presenting him with an offer.
Group of 5 schools were included in there, but Iowa State making an offer was something too good to pass up. Lewis visited Ames on Tuesday and wasted no time deciding that is where he wanted to continue his college football career.
Lewis isn’t considered an elite athlete, which is probably part of the reason that he went the JUCO route in the first place. But he makes up for whatever he lacks in that department with excellent technique and form.
Jeremy Lewis could have immediate role with Cyclones
The experience that he brings should have him being part of the rotation along the defensive line right from the start. Iowa State’s pass rush has been virtually nonexistent the entire 2025 campaign, and Lewis will have a chance to change that next season.
He is the fourth commit that Campbell and his staff secured this week. That includes Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle, who committed during a tailgate before the game against Kansas.
Landing a commitment from Lewis could also help the Cyclones in their pursuit of another JUCO product: linebacker Taylor Schaefer.
The two are teammates at Iowa Western. It can only help their pursuit of Schaefer that someone he has played with is also heading to Ames.
Iowa State can use any edge it can get in convincing the talented linebacker that it is the right school for him, because the number of schools pursuing him seems to be growing by the day.