Iowa State Cyclones Lose Defensive Line Commit From Class of 2026
The Iowa State Cyclones have been incredibly active on the recruiting trail in recent days, locking in several players for both the Class of 2026 and Class of 2027.
Things kicked off with a bang over the weekend during Senior Day at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones were hosting the Kansas Jayhawks, and before they handled business on the field, they were already winners.
Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle announced his commitment to the program during the tailgate. He is the No. 1-ranked player in the state and a strong building block for the team in the trenches.
On Monday, two Colorado State Rams commits flipped to Iowa State. Wide receiver Kash Brock and tight end Arley Morrell provide the team with two more weapons offensively to boost the passing attack.
Another defensive player, safety Tayten Duncan, committed to the Cyclones as well. A former Army Black Knights commit, he provides the team with some insurance in case Kaprice Keith leaves for the Kansas State Wildcats, who are recruiting him as a wide receiver, his preferred position.
Iowa State loses Jocques Felix commitment
However, it wasn’t all positive news for the Class of 2026. On Wednesday, it was revealed that defensive lineman Jocques Felix had decommitted from Iowa State after making his decision to join the program a few weeks ago.
On Oct. 10, Felix committed to the team. Things seemed to be solidified when he visited this past weekend for the victory over the Jayhawks. However, just days later, he decided to rejoin the market and look for a new program to join.
The No. 96-ranked defensive linemen in his class, this could be a sizable loss for the Cyclones long-term. Their pass rush needs help, and adding a potential building block in the trenches would have certainly helped the outlook.
However, Felix could have seen the writing on the wall with some of the other moves being made on the recruiting trail.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Iowa State landed a commitment from JUCO edge rusher Jeremy Lewis. That could have certainly played a part in Felix wanting to explore other options, knowing he would be pushed even further down the depth chart his first year in Ames.
With his decommitment, the Cyclones now have 22 players in the Class of 2026 committed to the program. There is a lot of intriguing young talent in that group, but things could certainly change again with the early signing period opening Dec. 3.