Iowa State a finalist for elite 2026 QB prospect Jett Thomalla
Omaha’s Jett Thomalla is one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder recently revealed his Top 5 teams, with Iowa State making the cut.
Thomalla, who plays for Millard South in Nebraska, is a four-star prospect who ranks first in his state and 16th at the quarterback position according to 247 Sports. The site also has the Cyclones as their “Crystal Ball Predictions” leader to land his services.
Along with Iowa State, Arizona, Duke, Missouri and Virginia Tech were named.
Thomalla has an official visit to Ames scheduled for June, as he made an unofficial visit to Missouri in March.
As a junior, Thomalla completed 250 of 359 passes for 3,664 yards with 47 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He enters his senior season having thrown for 6,769 yards and 76 touchdowns, adding another 123 and three on the ground.
The current Iowa State quarterback depth chart is led by redshirt junior Rocco Becht, with redshirt freshman Connor Moberly second. Redshirt sophomore Wyatt Bohm, redshirt freshman Major Cantrell and true freshman Alex Manske round things out.
Earlier this week, the Cyclones started spring practice following an 11-win season that included a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl over Miami.