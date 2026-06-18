Iowa State Basketball Has Luxury To Get Head Start on Class of 2028

The Iowa State Cyclones have been finding a ton of success on the recruiting trail, with head coach T.J. Otzelberger securing another commitment recently from Jack Kohnen.

His addition continues Iowa State’s dominance in Wisconsin recruiting. Under Otzelberger, they have secured commitments from seven players from the start, five of whom were top 100 players in their respective classes.

Kohnen was the latest addition, a sign of times changing for the Cyclones. They are emphasizing height, with all the teams participating in the Final Four this past season being in the top 30 tallest teams.

With their Class of 2027 now at three players, Iowa State can now shift its attention to the Class of 2028. It is a luxury not every program is afforded, but one that the Cyclones are already looking to take advantage of.

Iowa State makes offer to Titus Moore

Logan-Rogersville's Titus Moore (34) moves the ball defended by Vashon's Kain McCaskill (5) during a Class 4 state semifinal game, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. | Michael Gulledge / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State has made an offer to Class of 2028 power forward Titus Moore. Not currently ranked, he is a fast-rising player heading into his junior year with Logan-Rogersville, who was in Ames this week and earned himself the scholarship.

“They said they’ve been keeping tabs on me and watched me in the NABC (Midwest) Showcase,” Moore said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “They said I played really well out there and my game is like I’m a hybrid. I can play any position.

“Coach Otzelberger said I’m one of those guys that can cause double teams. I’m a really good passer out of that can really impact a winning culture. That’s kind of the reason why they decided to offer me.”

As a sophomore, he was an integral part of the Logan-Rogersville squad that won the state championship. He played alongside Chase Branham, who is set to play collegiately with the Indiana Hoosiers.

After a great visit and conversation with coach T.J. Otzelberger I’m blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State University. Thanks to all the coaching staff for a great visit. #ᴀɢᴛɢ #cyclones pic.twitter.com/u0d09l6sYS — Titus Moore (@titusmoore211) June 16, 2026

Despite being a sophomore on a team with other Power Conference talent, Moore found a way to make an impact. He averaged 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists while making 61% of his shot attempts. The potential for him to be a three-level scorer is certainly there, making 26-of-75 3-point attempts.

Otzelberger has a great eye for talent, identifying players who will fit into the game plan on both ends. Despite him not being ranked, the Cyclones are far from the only program that is on Moore.

He has already received offers from the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes at the Power Conference level. Other Division I offers have come from the Saint Louis Billikens, Drake Bulldogs and Missouri State Bears.

Ames is the only visit he has made thus far, albeit of the unofficial variety.