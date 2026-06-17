Iowa State Basketball Making Key Change To Recruiting Targets

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has turned into a perennial contender in the Big 12 under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

In five years with him at the helm, the Cyclones have advanced to the NCAA Tournament each year. An incredibly impressive feat when considering the state of the program when he was hired, as they had won two games the season before he started.

With three Sweet Sixteen appearances on its resume already, Iowa State is in the midst of arguably the best run in program history. Otzelberger deserves a lot of credit for what he has achieved thus far, but the job is not yet done.

Getting over the hump and advancing beyond the Sweet Sixteen, contending for a national title, is something the Cyclones are looking to achieve. To help attain that goal, Otzelberger has made a slight adjustment in one key area of recruiting.

Iowa State putting emphasis on height in recruiting

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There are a lot of things that Iowa State has been elite at under Otzelberger. One area they have been below average in, but have started making strides in improving, is height. In his first year with the team, the Cyclones averaged 76.5 inches tall, which was ranked 242nd.

Steadily over the years, that rank has improved. Iowa State was 147th the following season, then 110th, 65th and 83rd this past year, as shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). That is a number that should keep going in the right direction with the additions made this offseason.

Five players committed to the Cyclones in the transfer portal. Only one of them, Jaquan Johnson, is listed under 6-foot-5. In the Class of 2026, Yusef Gray Jr. is listed between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, Christian Wiggins is 6-foot-5 and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan is 6-foot-10.

The same emphasis on height has been placed on the recruits in the Class of 2027 as well. Josiah Harrington is listed between 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-7. Donovan Davis is listed at 6-foot-7 and Jack Kohnen is 6-foot-6.

Cyclones getting in on trend of adding more height

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) grabs a rebound against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Right now, Johnson, Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon are the only players projected to be under 6-foot-5 on the 2026-27 in the rotation and potentially on the roster.

This adjustment was a necessary one if Iowa State wants to contend at the national level. The four teams that participated in the Final Four a few months ago, the Michigan Wolverines, UConn Huskies, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Arizona Wildcats, all ranked in the top 30 in the nation in terms of tallest teams.

Being the tallest players on the court doesn’t automatically make a team better than another, but it is an aspect that certainly helps. The Cyclones were eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen by the Tennessee Volunteers in large part because they were bludgeoned on the interior without Joshua Jefferson.

That is something Otzelberger sought to address this offseason, bringing in some toughness and size at the forward spots.