Iowa State Class of 2027 Quarterback Target Stands Out at Elite 11 Los Angeles

The Iowa State Cyclones football team has been pretty spoiled when it comes to quarterback play in recent history.

For four years, they had Brock Purdy leading the offense, raising the program’s floor. He played at an incredibly high level, holding multiple records with his excellent production. In 2022, there was a gap year with Hunter Dekkers as the starter.

He held the position for one year before Rocco Becht took over. A three-year starter, he oversaw the best season in program history in 2024, helping lead the team to 11 victories, capped off with a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Alas, Becht left this offseason, following Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions via the transfer portal. Taking over as the likely starter for new head coach Jimmy Rogers this season will be Jaylen Raynor, a transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Brody Rudnicki performs at high level at Elite 11 Los Angeles

Rogers and Raynor are on the same page, with the veteran looking like a great fit for the new regime in Ames. However, a long-term answer under center needs to be found, and one potential option is Brody Rudnicki.

A quarterback in the Class of 2027 from Folsom High School in Folsom, California, he is a three-star recruit and ranked No. 70 in the 247Sports Composite, coming in at No. 929 overall and No. 122 in the state.

After participating in the Elite 11 Los Angeles event, his stock is on the rise. As shared by Tom Loy of 247Sports (subscription required), Rudnicki was one of the standout performers amongst a group that included more than 50 quarterbacks.

“The ball jumps out of his hand in a hurry and typically ends up exactly where it was intended. His mechanics are strong, and the better-than-average athleticism is there. Don't be shocked if he has a huge senior season,” Loy wrote.

Rudnicki drew comparisons to Sam Howell for the strong lower half that he possesses and the quick trigger he has in getting rid of the ball.

That would be a great development should he reach the levels of Howell, who had some incredibly productive seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels before being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

Should the prediction of his big senior year come to fruition, interest in him will only grow.

Iowa State is already facing a lot of competition for him as things stand. The Cyclones were the 15th program to make him an offer and sixth to present one in 2026, following the Utah Utes, San Diego State Aztecs, Arizona Wildcats, Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars.