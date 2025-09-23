Iowa State Cyclones Attempting To Flip 3-Star Football Recruit From Wisconsin Badgers
The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot to focus on this week. They are getting back on the field and putting their undefeated record on the line against the Arizona Wildcats, who are also undefeated in the 2025 season.
While all of the focus of the coaching staff and players is on that matchup, there are still people working hard off the field. Recruiters are putting in the work to ensure that the Cyclones roster remains rich with talent beyond this campaign.
On Tuesday, they made an offer to three-star defensive tackle Arthur Scott. The Streetsboro High School product out of Ohio is currently committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. But, Iowa State wants to throw its hat in the ring and see if he would at least consider other options.
Iowa State Makes Offer to Arthur Scott
Right now, that seems to be a long shot. As shared by Allen Trieu of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247 Network, Scott is happy with his current status as a commit to the Badgers. But, he won't be closing any doors permanently.
"Honestly, I'm pretty locked in with Wisconsin, but I'm not going to shut everyone else out,” the high school star said.
The talented defensive tackle has been committed to the Badgers for a few months now. He announced his decision on June 1 and has not wavered since. His high school head coach, Pete Thompson, spoke about the situation and offered his opinion on what appeals to his star player about Madison.
"I think for him, that wasn't his first Power Four offer, but he went to the spring game up there, fell in love with the campus a bit during the spring game," Streetboro head coach Pete Thompson said. "Subsequently, after the spring game, E.J. Whitlow came down and did a workout at our facility with him and that's when he gave him the offer."
Scott has received 16 offers to date, including ones from the Badgers and Cyclones. The Cincinnati Bearcats, Michigan State Spartans, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers are the other Power Four Conference programs to offer him.
Iowa State already has two defensive line commits in its 2026 class: Ajibola Afuye and Daniel Howard. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to add some more, with seven seniors accounting for their depth along the defensive trenches. No one can predict how things will unfold in the transfer portal either, so bringing in as many freshmen as possible would be a good strategy.