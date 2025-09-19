Iowa State Cyclones Announce Which Uniform They Will Wear Against Arizona Wildcats
The Iowa State Cyclones will not take the field this weekend, as they have their first bye of the 2025 college football season.
Iowa State is entering its idle week on a high note. They are 4-0 after defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves in their first true road game of the campaign last week, winning 24-16. A win is a win, but it wasn’t the team’s best performance. That certainly gave head coach Matt Campbell plenty to work on this week in practice.
Special teams turned into an area of concern. Star kicker Kyle Konrardy looked to have suffered some sort of injury, missing a field goal attempt and a point after. It was the first time in his career that he missed multiple attempts in a single game. There was also a 15-yard roughing the punter penalty that extended a Red Wolves drive. They took advantage, scoring a go-ahead touchdown.
Most importantly, this week provided a chance for the Cyclones to rest up and reset. Another player who was banged up was tight end Gabe Burkle. He sat out the contest against Arkansas State, but all indications are that he will be back out there in Week 5.
Iowa State Having "White Out" Game Against Arizona
That is when the Cyclones will be hosting the Arizona Wildcats at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The start time for kick off will be 6 pm CT/7 pm ET. It will be their second Big 12 game of the year, with the first coming in Week 0 against the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland. Iowa State is hoping the result is the same on Sept. 27 against the visiting Wildcats.
And, they will be playing in style. Expect a raucous crowd that evening because the school has announced a whiteout for the game. On the university’s official football website, it was shared that the game against Arizona will be a “white out” affair. The Cyclones are expected to wear predominantly white uniforms to match their fans in the crowd.
The atmosphere is going to be electric next weekend at Jack Trice Stadium. The Wildcats will enter the game undefeated as well with a 3-0 record. It is very early in the conference season, but both teams will want to set a tone and get off to a strong start.
Also, it will be the last time Iowa State plays in front of its home crowd for a month. Following the Arizona game, they will head on the road for consecutive weeks. A visit will be paid to the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6 and the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 7. Another bye week will be had after the back-to-back road games before returning home on Oct. 25 to host the BYU Cougars for the school’s homecoming game.