Iowa State Cyclones Make Early Offer to Bowling Green Defender in Transfer Portal

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and the Iowa State Cyclones have wasted no time in getting things in motion with a few targets.

There are a lot of positions that the Cyclones need help with. Head coach Jimmy Rogers is stepping into an unprecedented situation with over 50 players from this past season’s roster entering the transfer portal.

That leaves the new regime short on experience, with fewer than 30 players expected to return and a lot of starters on their way out. The secondary is one of the positional groups that has been hit hardest by attrition.

Safety Drew Surges and cornerback David Coffey are the only returnees who played at least 100 snaps on defense. Converted wide receiver Beni Ngoyi, who is now a cornerback, is also returning, but he was on the field for only 20 plays on defense.

Iowa State sets up visit with Keyon Washington

Nov 1, 2016; DeKalb, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Bowling Green Falcons helmet before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium. | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Some help is coming in the form of Class of 2026 recruits with Amiri Barnes flipping from the Washington State Cougars to Iowa State, following the same route Torrence Sanders took. There are holders Josiah Zayas and Tayten Duncan, who committed when Matt Campbell was head coach, as well.

Now, Rogers is looking to add some experience to the mix via the transfer portal. The Cyclones have been aggressive early, becoming one of the first teams to make an offer to Keyon Washington.

The Bowling Green Falcons cornerback is in the transfer portal for the second time after beginning his career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He appeared in one game with the Mountaineers in 2024 before playing in 10 with the Falcons in 2025 as a redshirt freshman.

Washington made 37 combined tackles, two of which were for a loss, with one sack. He also had three passes defended and one fumble recovery. An overall grade of 54.9 was produced across his 406 defensive snaps.

Iowa State one of the first to offer Bowling Green cornerback transfer Keyon Washington, who began his college career at West Virginia.



PROFILE: https://t.co/Ic4IoEzz6J

TRACKER: https://t.co/DUIMEjOW3z https://t.co/BPrL5kFFmh — Bill Seals (@williamseals) January 2, 2026

He produced solid numbers as a run defender with a 64.1 run defense grade, but has work to do as a cover man. His pass coverage grade of 52.6 leaves a lot to be desired.

Washington is the second defensive back to whom Iowa State has made an offer. They also made one to Damier Minkah, a Division II product out of Shepard. A visit has also been set up with Minkah.

There are a lot of snaps up for grabs in the secondary with Jontez Williams, Jeremiah Cooper, KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Quentin Taylor Jr., Carson Van Dinter, Marcus Neal, Cam Smith, Jamison Patton, Ta’Shawn James and Tre Bell all in the transfer portal.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: