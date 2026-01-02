Iowa State Cyclones Make Offer, Set Up Visit With Division II Star in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have seen a lot of attrition with their roster this offseason, thanks in large part to the head coaching change the football program underwent.

After 10 years at the helm, Matt Campbell decided to accept the head coaching offer from the Penn State Nittany Lions. Taking his place leading the Cyclones is Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars, who received an endorsement from men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

There are going to be a lot of new faces on the roster in 2025, with a staggering number of Iowa State players announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal. There could be 50 Cyclones looking for a new home in the coming weeks.

That leaves a lot of spots on the roster for Rogers and his staff to fill. They will be seeking high and low for talent, leaving no stone unturned as they look to rebuild and reshape the roster in their vision.

Iowa State showing interest in Damier Minkah of Division II Shepard

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones are even looking beyond Division I football for upgrades. Defensive back Damier Minkah, of Division II Shepard, is drawing a lot of interest from Iowa State in the transfer portal.

As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, the program has made a scholarship offer to Minkah. They aren’t the only Power Conference team making a run at him, with the Virginia Tech Hokies and their new head coach, James Franklin, making an early transfer portal offer as well.

Blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State University! pic.twitter.com/7DkLEECOjo — Damier Minkah (@dae_m1nkah) January 2, 2026

He has spent the last three years at Shepard and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Minkah is a highly rated player, coming in at No. 355 overall in the 247Sports transfer rankings and No. 39 amongst cornerbacks.

The Cyclones are going to have him in for a visit on Jan. 9, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports (subscription required). He already has multiple visits lined up, with the Buffalo Bulls hosting him on Jan. 2, the UConn Huskies on Jan. 3-4, the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Jan. 6 and the James Madison Dukes on Jan. 8.

Virginia Tech is also working on securing a visit date, Minkah added.

Iowa State's coaching staff is continuing to make early identifications and pursuits in the transfer portal. Background on defensive back Damier Minkah:



🔗 https://t.co/uXtmsUqy6K pic.twitter.com/IF6Zlx0lhK — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) January 2, 2026

A native of Gainesville, Virginia, he played high school football at Battlefield High School. He was productive this past fall, registering 27 total tackles, two of which went for loss, along with 10 passes defended.

In need of experience in their secondary because of how many players entered the transfer portal, Minkah would be a great addition to the Iowa State roster to help lead a new-look defensive backfield.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: