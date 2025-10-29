Iowa State Cyclones Secure Commitment From Top 100 Ranked Four-Star Big Man

NEWS: 2026 4⭐️ Jackson Kiss has committed to Iowa State, he told @LeagueRDY.



Kiss is a 6-foot-8 big man with great touch around the basket. A tough, physical rebounder who plays with good feel on both ends of the floor.



He chose Iowa State over New Mexico, Hofstra, George… pic.twitter.com/cOIRn3P2Nd