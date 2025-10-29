Iowa State Cyclones Secure Commitment From Top 100 Ranked Four-Star Big Man
The Iowa State Cyclones have become one of the most consistent men’s basketball programs in the nation under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. In his first four years on the job, he turned a team that won only two games in the season before he got there into a perennial NCAA Tournament participant.
The Cyclones have made the dance all four years under Otzelberger and look poised to do it for a fifth time this campaign. They are ranked in the Preseason AP Poll Top 25 for the second consecutive year, which is only the second time in program history that has occurred.
Iowa State has a very talented roster, doing a great job of filling voids via the transfer portal and incoming freshman class. Dominick Nelson, the reigning WAC Player of the Year, Blake Buchanan and Eric Mulder are a strong trio of transfers.
On the freshman front, guard Killyan Toure is showcasing some incredible talent during exhibition games and training camp in the regular season ramp-up. Jamarion Batemon has also generated a good amount of positive feedback.
Iowa State lands coveted four-star recruit Jackson Kiss
For Otzelberger to keep the Cyclones as perennial Big 12 contenders, he needs to develop a pipeline of talent. That means bringing in talented freshmen to develop and make the backbone of the program, which he is succeeding in doing.
Iowa State’s Class of 2026 just got a whole lot stronger on Wednesday when it was revealed that Jackson Kiss has committed to the program. A four-star recruit out of Utah Prep, he shared the news with Sam Kayser of LeagueRDY.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, he is an incredibly talented player. 247Sports had him as the No. 99-ranked player in the class, the 14th-ranked center and No. 5-ranked player in the state of Utah.
Kiss received 12 offers from schools, including Iowa State. Chris Collins and the Northwestern Wildcats and Wake Forest Demon Deacons were the only other Power Conference programs that made him a scholarship offer.
The San Francisco Dons, New Mexico State Aggies, New Mexico Lobos, Murray State Racers, Cal-State Bakersfield Roadrunners, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, Hofstra Pride, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are where the other offers came from.
There is a lot to like about Kiss’s game currently. While undersized for a center, he more than makes up for it with his high basketball IQ and instincts, and overall physicality that he brings to the court.
The tools are there for the Hurricane, Utah native, to be an impact player at the next level.