Northwestern Head Coach Chris Collins Heaps Praise on Iowa State Cyclones Freshman
The Iowa State Cyclones didn’t put forth their best performance in their first exhibition game of the year against the Creighton Bluejays. They suffered a 71-58 loss, struggling mightily in the first half before starting to put things together in the second half.
One of the sole bright spots from that game was freshman guard Killyan Toure. He was tabbed as the starter in place of Tamin Lipsey, who is working his way back from a knee injury suffered a few weeks ago.
The moment didn’t look too big for the French native, playing at a high level on both ends. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but he performed well enough to garner praise from head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
Killyan Toure stuffs stat sheet against Northwestern
What would Toure have in store as an encore in the second exhibition game against the Northwestern Wildcats? He looked even more comfortable running the show, stuffing the stat sheet in impressive fashion.
11 points were scored, including one 3-pointer. It was encouraging to see Toure remain aggressive on offense despite shooting an airball on the first possession of the game.
He added five rebounds and five assists, operating the offense at a much higher level than against Creighton. Lauded for his defensive abilities, he added three steals as well, getting the job done on both ends.
His performance did not go unnoticed by Northwestern head coach Chris Collins. He praised the Frenchman's play after the game.
Chris Collins impressed by Killyan Toure
“It’s like he was almost born to play here,” said Collins, via Rob Gray of Cyclone Fanatic. “He’s like (ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger’s) favorite type of guy. He’s been (one of) those guys who are just tough as nails, man. Those guards that can get downhill — and he’s gonna be even better when (Cyclone senior point guard Tamin) Lipsey’s back.”
Excitement is certainly on the rise when it comes to Toure’s outlook. He isn’t going to unseat Lipsey as the starting point guard, but his future is incredibly bright.
The skill set is there to have the same kind of impact that the senior point guard brings to the hardwood. Lipsey is the perfect player for Toure to learn from, and it would not be a surprise to see the two of them sharing the backcourt at points this season.
It is still early, but based on the results thus far, Otzelberger looks like he could have one of the best defensive backcourts in the nation. Lipsey is regarded as the best point of attack defender in men’s college basketball, and Toure has the tools to be a menace on that end of the court as well.
Even if the freshman isn’t going to be starting, he will play a prominent role in the team’s rotation right out of the gate. He has earned a role with his performance in the summer, training camp and two exhibition games thus far.
Otzelberger has to be thrilled knowing he has another player capable of making a two-way impact either alongside Lipsey or when his star senior needs a rest.