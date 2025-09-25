Iowa State Cyclones Set To Host Four-Star Wide Receiver for Second Gameday Visit
The Iowa State Cyclones have been handling business on the field, starting the 2025 college football season 4-0. Off the field, the coaching staff and recruiting team have been just as busy trying to ensure the roster is in good shape for years to come.
An incredible impression was made during their Week 2 matchup against their in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes. With the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line, there were high school recruits for both the football and basketball programs in attendance. An electric atmosphere for such an important game, the cherry on top was the Cyclones coming away with a 16-13 victory.
The basketball recruits who attended the game spoke highly of their experience. It left enough of an impact on one of the football recruits that he has already scheduled another visit with the program.
Four-star wide receiver Landon Blum, out of Woodbine High School in Woodbine, Iowa, was present for the Cy-Hawk game. It was a great impression to be made, with Iowa being one of the other teams that have made an offer to the Class of 2027 product. It was the most recent of several campus visits to Ames, and Matt Campbell was the first to make him an offer.
Iowa State hosting Landon Blum for second gameday visit
Enough of an impression was made that he is going to be making another gameday visit to Ames later this season. As shared by Allen Trieu of 247 Sports Network, he will be back on campus on Nov. 1. That is arguably the biggest game of the year for Iowa State, as they will be hosting the defending Big 12 champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils.
A multi-sport athlete, Blum is also a standout basketball player. Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, he has the tools to develop into a pass-catching tight end or use his size to bully opponents on the perimeter as a wide receiver.
Jack Trice Stadium is one of six places that he will be visiting for the remainder of the season. Blum will be racking up the reward miles, paying visits to some of the Cyclones’ Big 12 rivals. The Kansas State Wildcats will host him on Sept. 27 and the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 25.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting him on Oct. 11, followed by another Big Ten standout, the Wisconsin Badgers, on Oct. 18. Last but not least, it will be SEC upstart, the Vanderbilt Commodores, bringing him in on Nov. 8.