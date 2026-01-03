Iowa State Cyclones Set Up Visit With Toledo Rockets Defender in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot of work to do rebuilding the roster under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

There are 50 Cyclones players who are in the transfer portal, leaving several voids to fill. Rogers and his staff have done a good job of adding players to the Class of 2026, but it is time to add some experience to the mix as well.

The transfer portal has officially opened, and Iowa State should be in the mix for a lot of players. There are several needs on the roster that need to be addressed, but arguably the most pressing is in the secondary.

Cornerback and safety have been hit hard by attrition. Safety Drew Surges and cornerback David Coffey are the only returning players who logged at least 100 snaps in the defensive backfield in 2025.

Iowa State sets up visit with Braden Awls

Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) shakes hands with Toledo Rockets safety Braden Awls (26) to celebrate their win against Pittsburgh Panthers after six overtimes of the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is why so much focus has been put on the secondary early on with the transfer window open. The Cyclones have already made an offer to Damier Minkah and have set up a visit with the Division II star from Shepard.

Amiri Barnes also flipped his commitment from the Washington State Cougars.

Iowa State has also set up a visit with Toledo Rockets safety Braden Awls, per Allen Trieu of 247Sports (subscription required). He will be coming to Ames on Sunday, but the Cyclones aren’t the only team that is showing interest in the talented safety.

Before he travels to Iowa on Sunday, he will be making a visit to Bloomington to meet with the Indiana Hoosiers.

Braden Awls would be impactful addition to Cyclones secondary

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones helmets on the bench during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With one year of eligibility remaining, whoever lands Awls will be getting quite a playmaker for the 2026 campaign. He was an All-MAC performer in 2025, recording five interceptions to go along with 52 tackles and half of a sack.

In his career with the Rockets, he recorded nine interceptions, nine tackles for loss and 10 passes defended. He excelled as a run defender, earning an elite 90.5 run defense grade over at PFF.

Awls recorded a very strong overall grade of 75.7 and would bring much-needed experience to a roster lacking it right now. He would be capable of stepping right into a prominent role with 1,465 defensive snaps under his belt.

Iowa State could have the upper hand in recruiting Awls compared to other teams because of the presence of Ross Watson. Watson was the co-defensive coordinator for Toledo and had been on the staff for 10 seasons.

He is now on staff with the Cyclones as the SAM/Nickels coach and defensive pass game coordinator. His presence on the roster is certainly an ace in the hole for Iowa State in its attempt to recruit Awls.

