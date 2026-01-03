Iowa State Cyclones Setting Sights on Three Offensive Linemen in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to be active on the transfer portal, looking to restock their roster with nearly 50 players from last season’s roster opting not to return for 2026.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers will have his hands full, but it is clear where he is putting an emphasis early on in the process. When taking a look at the current state of the Cyclones’ roster, he is focusing on the trenches.

The defensive line didn’t feature nearly as much attrition as other positional groups. Rogers did a great job selling some pieces in the future, leading to a nice group returning to Ames for next season.

On the other side of the ball, the offensive line was hit hard. Left tackle James Neal III, right tackle Tyler Miller and center Jim Bonifas exhausted their eligibility. A three-year starter, Brendan Black, and Trevor Buhr are in the transfer portal. Dylan Barrett declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Iowa State scheduling visits, making offers to offensive linemen

Austin Barrett is the only upperclassman currently on the roster, but that could certainly change now that the transfer portal is officially open. And Iowa State is looking to make moves early on, setting up visits with multiple players, as shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).

Dayne Arnett of the Ferris State Bulldogs, a Division II program, received an offer from the program already. He has one year of eligibility remaining and was selected to the first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this past season.

A visit has been set up for Maasai King, formerly of the Akron Zips. Like Arnett, he wouldn’t be a long-term fix for the program with only one year of eligibility remaining, but he would bring much-needed experience to the offensive line group.

He began his career at Lackawanna College before landing with Akron for the 2025 campaign. King made 13 starts for the Zips, registering 524 snaps played and earning an overall grade of 67.6 from PFF.

Cyclones searching Division II, MAC for offensive line help

His visit to Ames will come on Jan. 3. After that, he has a visit planned for the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 5.

The day after King visits, the Cyclones will be welcoming guard Braden Smith to town on Jan. 4. He is coming off a successful redshirt freshman season with the Tarleton State Texans, in which he played 940 offensive snaps and produced a PFF grade of 71.1.

Only eight pressures were allowed on 472 pass blocking attempts, along with two sacks. That production is all the more impressive when taking into account that he played along the defensive line as a true freshman in 2024, appearing in five total games.

Smith would be a nice long-term addition for the program, already owning extensive playing experience but having three years of eligibility remaining.

