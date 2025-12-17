Iowa State Cyclones Star Offensive Lineman Locked In for East-West Shrine Bowl

The Iowa State Cyclones experienced the end of an era recently with head coach Matt Campbell opting to accept the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He led the Cyclones for 10 years and is the most winningest coach in program history. Jimmy Rogers, who was hired away from the Washington State Cougars, has some big shoes to fill on the sidelines.

After getting his coaching staff sorted out, Rogers will have his work cut out for him with the roster. There have been several announcements of players entering the transfer portal, and multiple players from their recruiting Class of 2026 have decommitted.

In addition to the departures, there were several players on the roster who exhausted eligibility or were taking steps toward living out their dream of being in the NFL. One of the players who falls into that category is offensive lineman James Neal.

James Neal taking part in East-West Shrine Bowl

In his fourth year with Iowa State, the talented tackle is embarking on the next stage of his football career. He has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, locking in a spot in an announcement shared by the official X account.

This is a golden opportunity for Neal to showcase his talent in front of NFL scouts and coaches. The practice sessions will have plenty of representation from professional teams, giving players a chance to make a first impression early in the draft process.

What scouts will like most about Neal is the combination of size and athleticism that he possesses. He moves incredibly well for a player listed at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, giving coaches something to work with at the next level.

His versatility will also be viewed as a positive. Neal played 832 snaps at left tackle in 2025 and has logged 1,783 snaps protecting his quarterback’s blindside. He has also logged some time at left guard and as an in-line tight end.

James Neal can benefit from pre-draft process after shaky performance

Good performances in the East-West Shrine Bowl and throughout the pre-draft process will be key for Neal. His PFF grades are not very strong, with a high of 54.8 when he logged at least 300 snaps, and a low of 39.3.

He has graded out better as a pass blocker than run blocker, with four games in 2025 with a pass blocking grade of at least 72.3. The highest run blocking grade that he received in a game this past season was 71.4.

His experience is something that teams will like, logging nearly 2,000 snaps with the Cyclones across four seasons.

