Iowa State Cyclones Successfully Flip Talented Class of 2026 Colorado State Commit
The Iowa State Cyclones have been doing an excellent job of ensuring that the future is in good hands on the football team.
Head coach Matt Campbell and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail hard and coming away with some very talented players. Ahead of their game this past weekend against the Kansas Jayhawks, their future offense received a major boost when Will Slagle, the top-ranked junior in Iowa, announced he was committing to the Cyclones.
The wins just keep coming for Iowa State, with its Class of 2026 receiving a massive boost on Monday. As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, the program has successfully flipped tight end Arley Morrell from the Colorado State Rams.
Iowa State lands tight end recruit Arley Morrell
A three-star recruit, he is heading to Ames along with wide receiver Kash Brock. Like Morrell, Brock was committed to Colorado State but flipped to the Cyclones, as they will be taking the field together at Iowa State instead next year.
Morrell was taking a visit to Jack Trice Stadium this past weekend for their game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Getting to take in a Senior Day and watch the Cyclones win in dominant fashion was certainly a strong selling point.
With the former Rams commit not locked in, he joins Drake DeBaun as a tight end commit in the Class of 2026. Campbell and his staff needed to land at least one player at the position after deciding not to sign a tight end in their Class of 2025.
The position is a major part of the game plan for Taylor Mouser, the team’s offensive coordinator. Multiple tight end sets are prevalent for the running game to get on track.
Tight end is important position in Cyclones offense
Quarterback Rocco Becht also loves targeting his tight ends. Benjamin Brahmer leads the team with 36 receptions and six touchdowns this season. Gabe Burkle, another tight end, is fourth with 26 catches. That duo is third and fourth, respectively, in receiving yards with 422 and 302.
Prominent roles could be awaiting them down the line once they acclimate to the system, with Brahmer and Burkle having one more year of eligibility remaining.
Things didn’t start out well for Iowa State when it came to pursuing tight ends in the Class of 2026, missing out on several targets, including Kevin Sullivan, Isaac Jensen, Ian Premer, Evan Jacobson and Luke Brewer.
However, they remained persistent and landed two talented prospects. Like Morrell, DeBaun was a recruit they were able to flip from another program, as he was originally committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.