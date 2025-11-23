Iowa State Cyclones Dominate, Click on All Cylinders Against Kansas Jayhawks
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to snap a four-game losing streak when they took the field against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11.
It wasn’t their best game, but it was nice to get back into the win column and build some positive momentum heading into a Week 12 bye. That was their sixth victory of the year, which also made them eligible for a postseason bowl.
The Kansas Jayhawks, who were visiting Jack Trice Stadium in Week 13, were attempting to become bowl-eligible themselves. They entered the contest 5-5, and Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell knew that his team would be in for a challenge.
There is a lot of talent on that Jayhawks roster, headlined by quarterback Jalon Daniels. However, the Iowa State defense was able to neutralize the talented playmaker, helping the Cyclones put together arguably the best all-around performance of the season.
Iowa State defense dominates Kansas offense
They sent their seniors out on a high note for their final game at Jack Trice Stadium, winning 38-14. Daniels completed only 13 of 23 pass attempts for 154 yards with one interception. He managed only 25 rushing yards on seven attempts as well.
It was a bit of a challenge for Iowa State to slow down the Kansas rushing attack, surrendering 132 yards on 21 attempts. But, they couldn’t rely heavily on their ground game because of the lopsided score.
The Cyclones were able to lean on their running backs in a lopsided game and performed incredibly well. Carson Hansen was excellent, gaining 120 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown.
Aidan Flora, who normally isn’t involved a ton offensively but is the kick and punt returner, received two carries and made the most of them. He gained 51 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown.
It wasn’t the most efficient game for Abu Sama III, who handled 19 carries and managed to gain only 57 yards. Overall, they rushed the ball 50 times for 221 yards and two scores.
Cyclones offense operates at high level against Jayhawks
Not only was the rushing game clicking, but Rocco Becht got things going through the air as well. Far from 100 percent healthy, he is toughing it out for his team.
After a few underwhelming performances the last few times out, he got things going on Saturday afternoon. Becht completed 18 of 23 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first time since Oct. 4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats that he didn’t throw at least one interception.
Even the special teams unit performed well. Kyle Konrardy knocked in a 55-yard field goal and made all five extra point attempts.
It was a great all-around performance by Iowa State, who will be finishing their regular season up next week against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.