Iowa State Football Changed Opinion of Class of 2028 DL

The Iowa State Cyclones football staff has been very busy the last few weeks with spring practices underway.

This is an important time for Jimmy Rogers and his staff to begin implementing their systems. In Year 1 at the helm as Matt Campbell’s replacement, there are a lot of new faces on the coaching staff and roster.

Spring practice allows them to start building chemistry and cohesion early on, while showcasing what the future could hold when high schoolers are making visits to campus to watch.

One person whose opinion of Iowa State changed drastically is Hendrix Dawson, a Class of 2028 defensive lineman. He knew the Cyclones had a great reputation, but seeing things up close and personal during his visit this spring has altered his opinion of the program.

Hendrix Dawson impressed by Iowa State

Iowa State fans cheer the Iowa State and Kansas football in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“My opinion definitely changed after seeing everything in person,” Dawson said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I knew the program had a good reputation, but being on campus and around the facilities made a big impression. I didn’t realize the stadium was as big as it is, and imagining a crowd of 60,000 fans is exciting. I’m excited to come back this fall for a game day.”

The Iowa State men’s and women’s basketball teams have something special with Hilton Magic at Hilton Coliseum, where they play their home games. But Jack Trice Stadium has its own allure and appeal for the football team.

It was one of the things that quarterback Jaylen Raynor, a transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves, noted as a reason why he committed to the Cyclones. After playing against Iowa State and seeing the atmosphere in and around the stadium, he is excited to be on the other side, supported by the home fans.

Another thing that Dawson noted and was impressed by was the cohesiveness of the coaching staff and team at practice.

“I also saw how the coaching staff moved on the field during practice. Sometimes when you visit programs, it can feel like everyone is doing their own thing, but it wasn’t like that here. There was a togetherness that you could see on the field. It definitely felt like they’re building something pretty great there.”

That is some truly major praise for a program that underwent numerous overhauls this past offseason. And, it speaks volumes about how much great work Rogers is already doing as the head coach.

A top 200 national recruit based on the Rivals Industry Ranking, landing a player of Dawson’s caliber would be a huge boost to the future foundation of the team along the defensive line.