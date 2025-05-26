Iowa State Football Seeing Increased Competition for Offensive Line Target
The Iowa State Cyclones are quietly one of the up-and-coming college football programs in the country, and Matt Campbell has them looking at another strong campaign this upcoming season. It wasn't always that way though.
Campbell inherited a 3-9 team in 2015 from Paul Rhoads and struggled in his first season. However, since 2017, he has had just one sub-.500 season and is coming off a 7-2 record in conference play, going 11-3 last season and having sat as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll.
That said, the Cyclones are starting to be able to bring in better recruits with their improved play, and one name to keep an eye on is Benjamin Lowther from Peoria, Arizona.
Playing at Centennial, he has already received an offer from Iowa State, and he has home-state teams like Arizona and Arizona State having offered him as well. The Cyclones target just saw another program pop up in the race for Lowther, and that's the Washington Huskies.
The Wildcats were among the first to offer him, so they may be seen as the leader of the pack, but in the last month, he's been able to add Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Washington to the list of his potential options, a huge jump in availability from some of the best names in college football.
He has a 6-foot-7, 290-pound frame, so he certainly has the size to make an impact on the offensive line. Playing tackle, he's going to need to ensure his footwork improves over the next few seasons, but in the Class of 2027, he still has a few years till he hits the college ranks.
While he will likely receive more offers, Iowa State certainly has proven it can be a top place to develop lineman, so it'll be interesting if they stay in the contest when he starts to trim where he's set to play.