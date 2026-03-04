Iowa State Looking To Catch Minnesota in Pursuing Class of 2027 ATH

The Iowa State Cyclones know that they have their work cut out for them on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2027.

They are behind in the pursuit of several players because of how much work had to go into the roster for 2026. With Jimmy Rogers taking over as head coach from Matt Campbell, more than 50 players entered the transfer portal, and the Class of 2026 had to be restocked.

Rogers and his staff deserve a lot of credit for getting things in order, but their focus is now shifting to laying the foundation of the future in Ames. One of the players they are showing interest in is the versatile Hunter Haug.

A product of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas, he is a two-way player who excelled on both sides of the ball. However, the Cyclones have some catching up to do, with the Minnesota Golden Gophers viewed as the early favorites.

Iowa State joins fray for Hunter Haug

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; An Iowa State Cyclones helmet sits on the sidelines before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Rivals gives Minnesota a 38.4% chance of landing Haug in their predictions. The next closest is the UTSA Roadrunners with 22.8%. Iowa State is at 8.5% after offering him a scholarship at the end of February.

"I've always kind of known about Iowa State growing up in a Big 12 household," Haug said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert (subscription required). "So, I always knew about them and I always knew they were tough to beat. I've heard great things about them, and I love going back and forth with Coach Pete and just kind of getting to know him and his family a little bit."

Coach Pete is assistant coach Pete Menage. He is the new safeties coach for the Cyclones, following Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit from the Washington State Cougars in Pullman to Ames.

Already with 20 offers in hand, the Spring Branch native is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. He is a three-star recruit with a rating of 88. Haug is the No. 49-ranked ATH in the class and No. 86 in the state of Texas, per 247Sports.

In the 247Sports Composite, he is even higher up the rankings, coming in at No. 35 amongst ATH, No. 72 in Texas and No. 520 overall.

Menage has done a wonderful job of connecting with Haug in a short period of time to help put Iowa State on the radar.

"I'm really looking forward to my visit up there because that was one of my favorite phone calls I've gotten," Haug said. "Just seems very sincere, and it sounds like the culture and the coaching up there is really good."

A visit to Ames for spring practice is in the works. If things go well there, an official date could be set for the future. But, they will face some obstacles getting him back on campus because of a busy schedule, which includes a visit to the Golden Gophers on May 29.