Iowa State Potential Jackson Kiss Replacement Performs Well at Nike EYBL Session III

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team suffered a surprising loss from their Class of 2026 when Jackson Kiss decommitted and joined the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

A four-star forward, he received a release from his letter of intent with the Cyclones to find an opportunity elsewhere. It isn’t a move that will have any impact on Iowa State for the 2026-27 season because Kiss was looking at a redshirt year anyway, but long-term, it could have an impact.

The New Zealand native had a unique skill set, drawing some comparisons to Joshua Jefferson. It would have been interesting to see how T.J. Otzelberger and the staff developed him, but playing time was going to be virtually impossible to come by.

In that regard, it isn’t all too surprising that he went somewhere he has a better chance of playing right away. But a replacement for him still needs to be found, and it could come in the Class of 2027.

Davis Cochran played well for Brad Beal Elite

Brentwood's Davis Cochran (2) reacts after drawing a fouls against Franklin's Christian Brown during an high school basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis Cochran, from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, is someone to keep an eye on. He played for Brad Beal Elite in the Nike EYBL Session III and performed at an incredibly high level.

As shared by Henry Annen of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), the talented big man stuffed the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. Across four games played, he scored 44 points on an efficient 55.9% from the field, grabbed 32 rebounds, had six steals and blocked six shots.

His best performance came against Team Durant. Cochran recorded a double-double, scoring 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and grabbing 13 rebounds.

The Brentwood product looks the part of the kind of big man that Otzelberger would ideally deploy in the rotation. His versatility allows him to do different things on the defensive end of the court, and he is incredibly active on the glass.

Josiah Harrington converts the big block from Davis Cochran with the reverse layup in transition!



🍿Nike EYBL: Brad Beal Elite vs Team Takeover pic.twitter.com/9lucgisKYk — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 24, 2026

Around the basket on offense, his physicality has led to some excellent production, scoring easy baskets.

The description of how he played, as coaches weren’t allowed to watch this session of the Nike EYBL in Kansas City, certainly sounds similar to what Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta offer Iowa State.

Not currently ranked by any of the recruiting outlets, that could certainly change soon. He has received 14 offers, including three from Power Conference programs: the Boston College Eagles, Kansas State Wildcats and Northwestern Wildcats.

While the Cyclones have not yet extended an offer, he is someone they could have the inside track on securing a commitment from. Josiah Harrington, who has been committed to the Cyclones since Sept. 2024, was teammates with Cochran on Brad Beal Elite for this session, and he has not been shy about selling Iowa State on other recruits.