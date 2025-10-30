Iowa State Cyclones 4-Star Recruit Jackson Kiss Draws Comp to Current Star
The Iowa State Cyclones are starting their 2025-26 men’s basketball season on Nov. 3 at Hilton Coliseum against the Fairleigh Dickson Knights. Excitement and optimism are very high for a squad ranked in the Preseason AP Poll Top 25, coming in at No. 16.
Under T.J. Otzelberger, the Cyclones have become one of the most consistently productive teams in the country. They have made the NCAA Tournament all four years he has been at the helm and look poised to do it for a fifth consecutive time.
One of the reasons Iowa State has been able to find success under Otzelberger is the identity he has created. They get after it on the defensive end of the ball, setting the tone early and often.
He has successfully found players who fit the exact mold they are looking for. Also, he and his staff have done an excellent job of developing the players once they get their hands on them.
Jackson Kiss draws comparison to Joshua Jefferson
The next player that Cyclones are going to be excited about seeing on campus is Jackson Kiss. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2026 out of Utah Prep, he announced his commitment to Iowa State on Wednesday.
A top-100 player at 247Sports, he measures in at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds. A little bit undersized as a center, he more than makes up for his less-than-ideal measurables with incredibly high basketball IQ and instincts.
What will get the fan base most excited is the player comp that Kiss has drawn. Jackson Pence of Cyclone Fanatic has shared that he believes the talented big man is built in the same mold as the team’s current starting frontcourt player, Joshua Jefferson.
“He is a spitting image of Joshua Jefferson, just not as great a three-point shooter (YET). I love this pickup for TJ Otzelberger and Co. They are looking at Kiss to be the next Joshua Jefferson after he goes pro,” Pence shared on X.
Expecting Kiss to arrive on campus and produce like Jefferson, who has All-Big 12 level talent, is an unfair expectation. But, given his skill set, he does possess the tools to become that impactful a player.
His physicality stands out, using his broad frame to set solid screens and dominate in the paint. He possesses an array of moves to help finish around the basket despite sometimes having struggles against longer opposition.
If he can develop his perimeter game, specifically his 3-point shooting, he will be tough to slow down. An unorthodox game has led to impressive results in high school.
Jefferson is going to operate as an offensive hub for Iowa State this season. Kiss looks to have the ability to do the same once he develops his skill set and continues his development.
The future looks incredibly bright with the New Zealand native as a building block in the frontcourt alongside Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon in the backcourt.