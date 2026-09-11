Iowa State Recently Hosted Recruit Visiting Iowa for Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game

Arguably, the biggest challenge that Jimmy Rogers and his staff faced when taking over the Iowa State Cyclones was making up for lost time on the recruiting trail.

The Cyclones had one of the strongest classes in program history before Matt Campbell departed, leading to most players decommitting. Rogers did what he could to replenish the Class of 2026, but he has hit the ground running to ensure the future of Iowa State is in good shape.

The Class of 2027 is shaping up to be a strong one for the Cyclones. Their class is currently ranked No. 43 in the nation with 24 hard commits, per 247Sports, headlined by running back Isaiah Hansen and offensive lineman Will Slagle.

While they haven’t landed any commits for the Class of 2028 yet, Iowa State has hosted a few players for visits. One of them is three-star defensive lineman Hunter Mosolino, who is actually going to see the Cyclones in action this weekend.

Iowa State recruiting targets visiting Iowa for Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones helmets on the bench during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Prairie Ridge High School product is going to be visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend and will be in Iowa City for the Cy-Hawk Rivalry Game. The in-state rivals are playing their annual game in Week 2, which presents Iowa State with a chance to make a good impression on the Class of 2028 defensive lineman.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, Mosolino is a top-500 prospect in the country. He comes in at No. 419 nationally with an 88 composite, making him the No. 43-ranked player at his position in the Class of 2028 and a top-20 player in the state of Illinois.

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes are two of six teams that have offered him thus far. All of them are Power Four programs, with the Illinois Fighting Illini, Purdue Boilermakers, Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats also being in the mix.

Another player whom Rogers has targeted that will be in attendance this week, visiting Iowa, is quarterback Chase Grove. A product of North Central in Indianapolis, Indiana, he is considered one of the top talents in the state.

While not currently ranked by 247Sports, Grove has already received 12 offers, with a large portion of them coming from Power Four programs - seven of them, to be exact- and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Not that Rogers and his staff needed any more motivation to have their team prepared for a hostile environment at Kinnick Stadium, but knowing some recruits they have been connected to are in attendance should give them a little extra something.