Isaiah Hansen Reveals Why Iowa States Cyclones Are Best Fit for Him

It may have taken longer for the Iowa State Cyclones than some of their peers across the country, but they are finally on the board, securing a commitment from a player in the Class of 2027.

​In-state running back Isaiah Hansen is the first player to commit to head coach Jimmy Rogers in the Class of 2027. He hails from Newton High School in Newton, Iowa, which is only 36 miles from Ames.

Ahead of announcing his decision to commit to Iowa State, he spoke to Rivals and revealed what made that school the right choice for him.

“The people there are great and ready to win,” Hansen said, via Greg Smith of Rivals (subscription required). “They all show they care about me and my growth as a player and a man.”

Isaiah Hansen shares what sold him on Iowa State

Newton's running back Isaiah Hansen (2) runs with the ball against Gilbert during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Listed at 6-feet and 190 pounds, he brings dynamic athleticism to the backfield and a dual-threat skill set.

Hansen carried the ball 165 times during his junior season, racking up 1,337 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 15 passes for 216 yards and another score, and he is looking forward to bringing that production to Jack Trice Stadium in the near future.

“Just competing at one of the highest levels of college football and competing with some of the best players,” Hansen said.

A three-star player, Rivals gave him an 88 rating, ranking him No. 40 amongst running backs and No. 8 in the state of Iowa. In the Rivals Industry Rankings, he is No. 74 amongst players at his position and No. 971 overall.

The Cyclones were selected over a scholarship offer from the San Diego State Aztecs. And his relationship with Rogers is a major reason why.

“Jimmy is a great guy; he keeps everything real and gets straight to the point,” Hansen said. “I know he will lead the Cyclones to victory and I have faith he will be great here at Iowa State.”

The Newton product will now have the distinction of being the first player to commit to Rogers for the Class of 2027. He could create quite a dynamic pairing in the backfield down the road with Caleb Francois, who remained committed to the program through the coaching change in the Class of 2026.

Iowa State also landed Cameron Pettaway and Salahadin Allah in the transfer portal during this cycle. They will help replace Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III, the two leading rushers from 2025, who departed this offseason via the portal.