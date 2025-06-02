Iowa State Safety Commit Flips to Big Ten Program
Michigan State has flipped three-star safety Brayden Thomas, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The safety had been committed to Iowa State since February.
The Spartans offered Thomas on May 14. Prior to then, the Ohio prospect only had one Power Four offer on the table, that from Matt Campbell and the Cyclones.
Thomas hinted at a potential flip on Saturday in a social media post highlighting his recent visit to East Lansing. Thomas told Spartans Illustrated he “felt the love” on his visit to Michigan State, but that he wasn’t committing to the program just yet, saying he’d wait until he returned from a trip to Iowa State this weekend to make his decision.
Unfortunately for the Cyclones, Thomas came to a quicker conclusion on his college football future and announced he was flipping his commitment Monday afternoon.
According to SpartanMag, Michigan State safeties coach James Adams began communication with Thomas in January and offered the Lakewood St. Edward High School product during a workout in May.
“He came to see me in January and we have been talking this off-season, until Coach James came out to see me again,” Thomas told SpartanMag.com. “He likes that I can make plays at every position in the secondary. He also likes my IQ on the field, really leading my guys and helping the people around me.”
The Cyclones are now down to 12 commits in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 22 nationally on 247Sports. Tyrell Chapman, a three-star from Lincoln, Nebraska, is now the only defensive back committed to play for Iowa State in 2026.
Campbell and the Cyclones are hoping this is the only flip they’ll see this summer, but that’s far from a guarantee. Four-star Omaha quarterback Jett Thamala took a visit to Alabama over the weekend and indicated he’ll take some time to make his decision. He’s scheduled to visit Iowa State this Friday, June 6.