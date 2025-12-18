Iowa State Sets Up Two Visits for Class of 2027 Four-Star Boy's Basketball Recruit

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has come out of the gates on fire in the 2025-26 season. Owners of an 11-0 record, they are off to one of the best starts in program history.

The future looks incredibly bright in Ames, with a strong group of freshmen on the roster this season. Guard Killyan Toure is a two-way star in the making, already providing elite impact on both ends.

Fellow guard Jamarion Batemon, a top 50 recruit in the Class of 2025, has remarkable upside. Big man Dominykas Pleta was growing into an expanded role before an injury kept him out of the last two games.

While some programs are building their rosters through the transfer portal, T.J. Otzelberger is still putting an emphasis on high school players and development. Iowa State’s Class of 2026 looks strong, and they are already looking to build a great Class of 2027.

Iowa State sets up visits with Donovan Davis

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) is fouled by Milwaukee Academy of Science's Devin Brown (12) during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 57-54. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the players they are targeting is four-star recruit Donovan Davis. A top-30-ranked prospect, the Kaukauna, Wisconsin, product from is going to be visiting Ames multiple times this winter.

As shared by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report, part of the On3 Network (subscription required), Davis has set up two visits with the Cyclones: their Big 12 opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Jan. 2 and against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Feb. 28.

“I want to see how I’d fit in their offense and fit into their really good defensive team. So, just seeing how I’d fit into their system. I was at the Kansas game last year and that was a pretty fun game to go to, so just to get to see more of the atmosphere at Iowa State and then and kind of see like what the game day routine is like,” Davis said.

Iowa State has been in on the talented forward for a long time. They originally made an offer to him back in 2024, prioritizing his recruitment. It has allowed him to get to know the coaching staff, potentially giving the Cyclones a leg up on the competition.

Let me be VERY clear—what we’re witnessing from Donovan Davis is nothing short of extraordinary. Freedom, Wisconsin, might be a small town, but this 6’8” phenom is making noise on a NATIONAL level. Ranked #41 in the country, a 4-star recruit with a 3.7 GPA, and a game that… pic.twitter.com/Dk4MSn2hog — Dino Cook (@DinoCook7) January 28, 2025

They will be battling it out with a number of programs to land a commitment from Davis, including their in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Overall, he has received eight offers, with Rivals giving Iowa State a 46.2% chance of landing him, the best odds of any team pursuing him.

However, a decision isn’t expected for a few months. He likely won’t be taking official visits until June, guessing his decision will come a few weeks after that.

“I was going to start doing officials right after the high school season was over with, but I think now I’m going to start taking officials in June,” he said. “I’m guessing (my decision) is going to be sometime in July. It’s definitely going to be done by the month of July.”

The Cyclones will be patiently waiting while doing everything they can to convince the talented forward that Ames is the perfect place for him to be.

