Jesse Bobbit Reveals Three Pillars Iowa State Defense Will Be Built Upon

Iowa State Cyclones fans were rightfully disappointed when head coach Matt Campbell announced he was leaving, taking the same position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

But there are a lot of reasons for optimism with the new era led by head coach Jimmy Rogers. He comes to the program with a history of winning everywhere he has been and fits the mold of what the school is looking for from the leader of their football program.

One of the coaches who is following him from the Washington State Cougars is Jesse Bobbit. He will once again be the defensive coordinator after being named the interim head coach for the Cougars’ bowl game against the Utah State Aggies, which they won.

While he has aspirations of becoming a head coach one day, Bobbit is excited about the opportunity to lead the Cyclones defense. The fan base should feel the same about a defense that will be built on three key pillars under his watch.

Jesse Bobbit reveals what his defense will bring to Iowa State

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, the team’s defense will focus on being sound with their assignments to limit big plays, hide their intent with creative disguises to lead to success and striking with force.

They are going to look to overwhelm opponents in every facet of the game, which should excite fans based on how well the Washington State defense performed in 2025.

Despite having what amounted to basically an entirely new roster last fall, the Cougars performed exceptionally on the defensive end. Opponents scored only 20.2 points per game, which ranked 27th in the country.

They surrendered less than 300 yards per game, making life incredibly difficult for their opponents to move the ball up and down the field.

New Cyclone defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit has three core principles in his defense. Be assignment sound to limit explosive plays, disguise coverages for success and strike opponents with force. pic.twitter.com/BS2IfzwBQh — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) February 13, 2026

The only real negative to the Washington State defense in 2025 was the lack of turnovers created. They had only six interceptions and five fumbles recovered in 13 games played, but that didn’t stop them from being one of the most dominant units in the country.

Now, the Iowa State faithful are hoping that success carries over from Pullman to Ames. Some players are making the trip with Rogers and Bobbit as well, which will make putting the system into place a little bit easier.

Isaac Terrell, who led the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, is now with the Cyclones to help set the tone rushing the passer. Sullivan Schlimgen had a great freshman campaign at linebacker and is also on the move.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: