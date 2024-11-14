Iowa State wrestling signs four to 2025-26 recruiting class for head coach Kevin Dresser
The Iowa State wrestling team will have several names familiar to those who follow the high school sport within the state.
Head coach Kevin Dresser announced four wrestlers have committed for the 2025-26 season, with all four set to compete for state high schools this winter.
Christian Castillo, Jacob Helgeson, TJ Koester and Carter Pearson made it official during the early national signing day this week.
“At this time, it’s one of the smallest classes we have signed in our time at Iowa State,” Dresser said, “but I also think it is one of the most talented. We can’t wait to get these guys to Ames and get them in our practice room. These guys will raise the level of talent and competition in our room on day one.”
Castillo is the highest-ranked recruit of the four, as the Arizona native has moved to Iowa to wrestle for Ames High School this year following two Super 32 championships and a silver at the 2022 U17s. He is ranked second at 120 pounds by High School Sports on SI.
Pearson, a three-time state medalist and one-time state champion for Southeast Polk, went 39-0 last year to win his first state title. He is projected at 133 or 141 pounds, and is ranked 10th at 120.
Helgeson, a native of Johnston, captured back-to-back state titles for the Dragons in Class 3A. He is 75-1 overall his last two seasons and placed third at state as a freshman. He joins an ISU program that features younger brothers Caleb and Owen Helgeson.
Koester has gone 127-7 for Bettendorf while winning two state titles, including a 43-1 record last year on his way to gold. Projected to compete at 141 pounds, he is ranked 17th at 132 pounds.