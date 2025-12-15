Recruit 'Liked Iowa State a Lot' but Coaching Change Led to Decommitment

Over the last 10 years under head coach Matt Campbell, the Iowa State Cyclones football team has turned into a very respectable program.

The most winningest coach in school history, his departure is one that will have a lasting impact. Campbell accepted the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, leading to some major changes within the program.

As expected, coaches have followed the head coach to Happy Valley. It would come as no surprise if some players did the same, with multiple members of the 2025 roster already announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal.

Where the Cyclones have seen the most attrition thus far is in their recruiting Class of 2026. A group that was on the verge of making Iowa State history has been pared down in the days since the coaching change was announced.

A 22-player class has been cut in half, with only 11 players remaining committed to the program at writing. One of the players who decided it was in their best interest to make a change was wide receiver Kash Brock.

Kash Brock reveals why he decommitted from Iowa State

Basha receiver Kash Brock (4) celebrates a win over ALA Queen Creek during an Open Semifinal game at Dobson High School in Mesa on Nov. 30, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A three-star recruit, the Basha High School product was originally committed to the Colorado State Rams. But, in early December, he and tight end Arley Morrell both made the decision to flip to the Cyclones.

Alas, now both of them are back on the market, getting out of their signings to re-evaluate their futures. It wasn’t a decision that was easy for Brock to make, but his view of Iowa State changed with Campbell's departure.

"Honestly, I liked Iowa State a lot," Brock said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "And it wasn't an easy decision [to reopen my recruitment]. I really liked the old coaching staff a lot, and once they moved, I was a little unsure."

Brock’s decision to reopen his recruitment leaves the Cyclones in a tough spot at wide receiver. He is the fourth player at the position who has left the program; Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson both announced they were entering the transfer portal. Fellow recruit, Amarion Jackson, decommitted from the school as well.

It will be interesting to see if Jimmy Rogers, who is tasked with replacing Campbell as head coach, can convince the other playmakers on the roster in 2025 to stick with the team. Brett Eskildsen and Chase Sowell were the team’s leading receivers, and keeping them in the fold would be a huge win for the program.

