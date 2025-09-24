Should Iowa State Cyclones Be Worried About Four-Star Wide Receiver Flipping Commit?
The Iowa State Cyclones recently made an offer to three-star defensive lineman Arthur Scott in an effort to see if they can flip his commitment.
The Ohio native is currently committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. He made that decision in June, but the Cyclones are going to see if the door is still open on him changing his mind and coming to Ames.
Does Iowa State have to worry about the same thing happening to one of its hard commits? Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris committed to the Cyclones on Jan. 26, 2025. However, the class of 2026 playmaker has received offers from other SEC powerhouses, the Auburn Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners. Don’t forget the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, who are lurking as well.
There is always going to be some worry that high school players will change their commitments at some point. Iowa State doesn’t have the money or NIL backing that some of its peers around the country possess. Even some of the schools overflowing with money can lose a recruit for an NIL package elsewhere.
Will Milan Parris flip commitment from Iowa State?
Do the Cyclones have to worry about a school doing to them what they are attempting to do to Scott with the Badgers? In a recent mailbag, Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert of the 247 Network was asked about Parris and provided some insight. For now, there doesn’t seem to be anything to worry about, but they are not yet out of the woods.
“As of right now, I think Iowa State holds onto Parris, but if he visits another school, my concern would rise if I was an Iowa State fan. The good news is, Iowa State has a strong sell to receivers. It's probably the best positional sell Iowa State's coaching staff can share to high school recruits right now,” he wrote.
The Walsh Jesuit High School product is a top 10 player in Ohio. Listed at 6-foot-5.5 inches and 205 pounds, he has the size to be a real difference-maker at the collegiate level with professional aspirations.
That is where Matt Campbell and his staff can really sell Parris. The Cyclones may not be viewed by many people as a college football powerhouse, but they regularly send players to the NFL. Wide receiver is where they have had the most success recently developing pros.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were selected in the second and third rounds by the Houston Texans. In the 2023 NFL Draft, Xavier Hutchinson was selected in the sixth round, also by the Texans. Hakeem Butler was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
That is a strong recruiting pitch for Iowa State to use when convincing recruits, specifically wide receivers, that Ames is the right place for them to be.