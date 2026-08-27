Updated Iowa State Basketball Class of 2027 Commit Ranks

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has turned into a consistently productive program under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Despite taking over a team that was 2-22 in the final season under Steve Prohm, the Cyclones have qualified for the NCAA tournament in each of Otzelberger’s first five years at the helm. One of the reasons that he has been able to find so much sustained success is his recruiting.

Whether it is recruiting in the transfer portal or at the high school level, he and his staff have been able to identify players who fit their schemes perfectly. Iowa State hasn’t had to land top-ranked recruits to put a strong product on the court.

But in the Class of 2027, Otzelberger has broken through with high school recruiting. The Cyclones currently have three players in the class, and all of them are ranked in the top 57 despite the newest update from 247Sports having two players drop.

Iowa State players in Class of 2027 see ranking changes

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) battles to get past Freedom's Donovan Davis (24) during the Deer District Prep Showcase game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jan. 24. Slinger won the game, 58-38. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The highest-ranked player in the Iowa State Class of 2027 is Josiah Harrington. The longest-tenured commit, being part of the program since his sophomore year of high school, he went from No. 40 in the previous edition to No. 48 in the latest update following a rocky summer circuit.

A member of Brad Beal Elite, he struggled mightily with his shot, making 43% from the field overall and 26.7% from 3-point range, as shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. Harrington scored 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

The next highest-ranked recruit is Donovan Davis. He fell out of the top 50, going from No. 44 to No. 51, but that change doesn’t reflect the productive summer he had with Team Herro in the Nike EYBL.

He stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. His presence was felt defensively, where he averaged nearly 1.0 blocks per game and 1.1 steals across the spring and summer.

Last but not least is Jack Kohnen, the only player in the class who saw his ranking improve. He went from No. 60 to No. 57, continuing to climb the rankings each time an update is made.

Kohnen was a teammate of Davis on Team Herro and showcased his versatile game each time he took the court. He averaged 11.7 points per game on 47.9% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

His stat line was rounded out with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, turning the ball over only 1.9 times per game. A highly efficient offensive player, he can fill several different roles for Otzelberger once he is on campus in Ames.