Iowa State Basketball Has Bright Future After Donovan Davis Commitment

The Iowa State Cyclones have just received a commitment from four-star forward Donavan Davis, the second-highest-ranked player to commit in program history per 247 Sports.

It’s a massive feat for the Cyclones. Having Davis paired with Josiah Harrington, Iowa State has the number one recruiting class in the nation.

Everything is going great for the Cyclones. They have performed positively in the transfer portal, and are now racking up recruits that make it seem like Iowa State isn’t just okay with being a Sweet Sixteen level team.

Now that head coach T.J. Otzelberger has signed an extension, we can look into the future for what might be the best amongst college basketball. The Cyclones have an unbelievable young core.

Iowa State basktball has incredibly bright future

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) goes up for a shot over Milwaukee Academy of Science's Devin Brown (12) during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 57-54. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It all starts with the current roster, which is dominated by sophomores. Killyan Toure returns after a great freshman campaign, where he started every game of the season. His defensive stardom has been key for Iowa State, and will be in the future.

Jamarion Batemon comes back as well, after being a sixth man for the Cyclones. His 3-point shooting ability went a long way, and should continue next season. Dominykas Pleta returns, too, after being the eighth man last season.

He was a serviceable backup big throughout the year. Incoming is Tre Singleton from the Northwestern Wildcats, a tall forward who can score the ball and defend consistently.

Even the incoming freshmen are solid as well. Jackson Kiss, Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan, Christian Wiggins, and Yusef Gray Jr. are all important pieces for the Cyclones and could contribute in the future.

NEWS: Donovan Davis, Rivals’ No. 31 overall recruit in the 2027 class, has committed to Iowa State, he told @Rivals.



The 6-7 forward becomes one of the highest-ranked players to choose the Cyclones in the modern recruiting era. https://t.co/a1wRWB22N9 pic.twitter.com/iagJrQlbqq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 7, 2026

With their Class of 2027 looking elite, Iowa State can genuinely compete for the national championship over the next few years. There’s a possibility that many players stick around, and if so, the hopes of reaching the top are possible.

Davis’s commitment isn’t just another good player in town; it’s a shift in momentum. The Cyclones have turned from an intriguing team into a genuine national championship contender in the future.

Iowa State will begin its season in November, where they hope to continue its recent run of Sweet Sixteens, but should be aiming even higher.

Then, after the season concludes, a new era will begin, where they don’t just hope for a Final Four, but a national championship. And players like Davis can become the future of the program, and potentially be on a national championship-winning team in Ames, IA, over the next few seasons.